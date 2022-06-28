ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD to host internet safety neighborhood watch meeting

By Tatiana Battle
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – June is Internet Safety Month, and officers at OPD are focusing on increasing the communities awareness about how to stay safe while surfing the web. Odessa Police Department is hosting its monthly neighborhood watch meeting today from 7 – 9 pm at the Odessa Police Station in a classroom setting.

On average, the CDC says that kids from ages 8 to 10 years old are using 6 hours a day of screen time. The internet plays a huge role in influencing children of all ages and if not used properly, can be a danger to their security.

Today’s neighborhood watch meeting will go over the do’s and dont’s of using the internet safely. OPD hosts its neighborhood watch meetings every fourth Tuesday of the month.

