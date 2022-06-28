Daniel L. Makely Jr., 73

MEREDITH — At the first live meeting in two years, Tara Gowen, president of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors, announced that Douglas Rollins has been named REALTOR OF THE YEAR for 2022. This prestigious award is given to a member who has given exceptional service to both his fellow realtors and his community throughout his career. Doug began his real estate career in 1998 and served as president of the Lakes Region Board for two terms. He also served on the NH Association of Realtors Board of Directors for six years. In 2021 he was the winner of the LRBR Honor Society High Point Award. Doug grew up in the Lakes Region, is a retired Marine, an outdoor enthusiast, an avid supporter of the Lakes Region Children’s Auction, and a family man who owned his own brokerage firm with his wife Karen for many years. He is currently part of ‘Team Rollins’ with his sons, Kyle and Tyler. This year Doug is Chairman of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors Scholarship Golf Tournament, which gives up to $24,000 in scholarship awards to local high school seniors each year.

MEREDITH, NH ・ 13 HOURS AGO