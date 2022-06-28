LACONIA — Daniel L. Makely Jr., 73, died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Daniel was born on October 11, 1948 in Albany, NY, to the late Daniel L. Makely Sr. and Phelena (Wood) Makely. Dan graduated from New England College with his bachelors in...
PLYMOUTH — Frances Ann Coutu, 79, of Plymouth, died June 28, 2022 at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, after a long illness. Born in Plymouth on October 6, 1942, she was the daughter of Roy Francis and Della Alzinna (Jewell) McNeil. Frances grew up in Beebe River. She graduated...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Roger Bernard McGrath passed away at home on June 17, 2022, at the age of 96. Roger was born in Laconia on October 7, 1925, to William and Emma McGrath. He left high school to enlist in the Marine Corps to fight in World War II.
Michael C. Hanks went home to his Lord on May 25, 2022, after a brief illness. Mike was born in Laconia, to Carlotta and Gilbert Hanks (deceased). He was brought up in Moultonborough by Burleigh and Helen Moulton, his great-aunt and uncle. Mike made his home with his second wife,...
MEREDITH — Melvin "Mel" George Lezberg, 89, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Mel was born on September 10, 1932,in Boston, MA, the son of Reuben and Adele (Cidulka) Lezberg. He established a wonderful life in Peabody, MA for more than 37 years, after which time he retired to Lake Winnipesaukee.
LACONIA — The idea of opening a second Innisfree Bookshop location had been in the back of owner Casey Gerken’s mind for some time. But, watching Main Street in Laconia come into a stage of renewed vibrancy, she heard that dream for a second location call to her with urgency.
MEREDITH — John L McDermott, an Interlakes graduate, and Meredith resident, passed away Friday morning, June 24, 2022, at the age of 56. John was born in February of 1966 in Massachusetts. Early in life his family moved to Meredith, where they still reside. John was always on the move and loved the outdoors. Spending free time fishing, hiking and driving around were some of his favorite activities.
MOULTONBOROUGH — Ronald "Ron" Gordon Ames, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Moultonborough on June 19, 2022 from natural causes. Ron was born in South Tamworth on January 30, 1934 to James and Ada Ames. Ron began his career as a logger in 1950; first with horses,...
LACONIA — Lynda Ann Schmalberger, 77, of Charlevoix Place, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Concord Hospital - Concord. Lynda was born on June 25, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late William A. and Florence (Miller) Schmalberger. Lynda had lived in Ft....
NEW HAMPTON — Christopher "Chris" J. Leclerc, 40, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, after a courageous year and a half battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer). Chris was born in Concord to the proud parents Bradford J. and Penny (Barney) Leclerc on March 5, 1982. He grew up in Bow, then moved to Meredith as a teen. Later in life moving to New Hampton, making many friends along the way.
Miles Conrad Towle, 33, lost his valiant fight with Type 1 diabetes on June 22, 2022. Miles was born on April 26, 1989 in Laconia, NH. He was a kind, gentle and sensitive soul. He often put the needs of others ahead of his own. Miles enjoyed music, especially Weird Al Yankovic, as well as songs from various genres and decades. He loved sports and had an uncanny ability to remember stats for almost any sport. He loved gaming and was proud of his accomplishment of making the worldwide leaderboard for his Guitar Hero abilities. He was respected and beloved by his online communities and all who knew him.
A charcoal grill is the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a Milton home and killed several cats early Wednesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes said Milton firefighters arrived around 3:15 a.m. to a fire engulfing the large two story home and garage on Northeast Pond Road. Additonal alarms were sounded to bring additional water tankers to the scene to help with water supply issues.
Police said an elderly New Hampshire man who suffers from dementia and was reported missing on Tuesday has been located after a search in two states. The 81-year-old had spoken to his wife on the phone at 5 p.m. Tuesday to say he was driving to Beverly, Massachusetts, for the evening, New Hampshire State Police said. Around 9 p.m., Exeter police received a report that he did not return home.
My lady wanted me to take her to the movies a few weeks ago - something we have not done in years. Although I prefer sitting on my own couch, drinking my own beer, and enjoying my free snacks, I had a blast going to the movies for a date night. It brought back so many memories of movie trips as a kid.
MEREDITH — At the first live meeting in two years, Tara Gowen, president of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors, announced that Douglas Rollins has been named REALTOR OF THE YEAR for 2022. This prestigious award is given to a member who has given exceptional service to both his fellow realtors and his community throughout his career. Doug began his real estate career in 1998 and served as president of the Lakes Region Board for two terms. He also served on the NH Association of Realtors Board of Directors for six years. In 2021 he was the winner of the LRBR Honor Society High Point Award. Doug grew up in the Lakes Region, is a retired Marine, an outdoor enthusiast, an avid supporter of the Lakes Region Children’s Auction, and a family man who owned his own brokerage firm with his wife Karen for many years. He is currently part of ‘Team Rollins’ with his sons, Kyle and Tyler. This year Doug is Chairman of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors Scholarship Golf Tournament, which gives up to $24,000 in scholarship awards to local high school seniors each year.
WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome author Peter Lion on Tuesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. for a lecture and book signing. On November 17 1944, at the height of WWII, George Mergenthaler, an only son and heir to a family fortune, arrived into the small war torn town of Eschweiler, Luxembourg. A soldier with the 28th Cavalry Recon Troop, George and the rest of the Recon Troop lived amongst the townspeople for the next four weeks, sharing their homes, their meals, their holidays, their hopes and dreams... becoming family. In the small, farming town of Eschweiler, now sits the only church in the world dedicated to the memory of a single, American soldier. That soldier was George Mergenthaler. This is his true story.
Citizens of Laconia, it is with pleasure that I announce my bid for re-election as your state representative for Laconia District 5. In my first term, I promised to stand up for faith, freedom, and knowledge. I believe I have delivered on those promises. I have a solid record of...
MANCHESTER, NH – Tammy Chambers had been living in an apartment in Goffstown for five years. She had every expectation of living there another five. Then, without warning, an avalanche of misfortune fell upon her.
FRANKLIN — Romping outside in her sun dress and backpack, eight-year-old Beatrice Linder is a happy child enjoying summer vacation. Her enthusiasm is as ineffable as her smile, and now she has something extraordinary to make her joyful — and grateful. Her longtime wish has come true. In...
