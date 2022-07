Even after one year, the effects of COVID-19 contamination on the thyroid gland are still present. According to a recent study by Dr. Ilaria Muller and colleagues at the University of Milan in Italy, severe COVID-19 disease impacts thyroid function via a variety of mechanisms. The researchers tracked individuals with thyroid dysfunction associated with COVID-19 illness for a year in order to better characterize such thyroid involvement and track its progression over time. During moderate-to-severe COVID-19 disease the occurrence of thyroiditis (inflammation of the thyroid gland) plays an important role in thyroid dysfunction, in addition to other well-known mechanisms mainly acting on the hypothalamus-pituitary-thyroid axis. The hormone imbalance is usually mild but increases in severe cases of COVID-19. Their study was presented during the 24th European Congress of Endocrinology in Milan, Italy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO