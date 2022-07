Mammoth Springs, AR. – A husband and wife from Fulton County AR. have been arrested following an investigation of the sexual assault of a minor. According to information obtained from a probable cause statement, Chad and Lori Huckabee of Mammoth Springs have been arrested, charged with a class Y Felony for Chad, and a Class B for Lori. In an investigative interview, a 9-year-old girl disclosed that Chad Huckabee had performed sexual acts while she was in the care of the couple.

FULTON COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO