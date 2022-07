[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration's energy policies have hurt individual consumers and the economy as a whole.]. There’s a popular genre of fiction books and TV programs that explore what the world might have been like if history had taken a different twist. What if Julius Caesar never crossed the Rubicon? What if Napoleon won at Waterloo? What if the Allies lost the Great War?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO