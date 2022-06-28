Michael C. Hanks went home to his Lord on May 25, 2022, after a brief illness. Mike was born in Laconia, to Carlotta and Gilbert Hanks (deceased). He was brought up in Moultonborough by Burleigh and Helen Moulton, his great-aunt...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Roger Bernard McGrath passed away at home on June 17, 2022, at the age of 96. Roger was born in Laconia on October 7, 1925, to William and Emma McGrath. He left high school to enlist in the Marine Corps to fight in World War II.
PLYMOUTH — Frances Ann Coutu, 79, of Plymouth, died June 28, 2022 at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, after a long illness. Born in Plymouth on October 6, 1942, she was the daughter of Roy Francis and Della Alzinna (Jewell) McNeil. Frances grew up in Beebe River. She graduated...
LACONIA — Daniel L. Makely Jr., 73, died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Daniel was born on October 11, 1948 in Albany, NY, to the late Daniel L. Makely Sr. and Phelena (Wood) Makely. Dan graduated from New England College with his bachelors in education...
MEREDITH — John L McDermott, an Interlakes graduate, and Meredith resident, passed away Friday morning, June 24, 2022, at the age of 56. John was born in February of 1966 in Massachusetts. Early in life his family moved to Meredith, where they still reside. John was always on the move and loved the outdoors. Spending free time fishing, hiking and driving around were some of his favorite activities.
GILFORD — Police handled 286 service calls from June 21 through Monday. Eighteen adults were arrested. Cassidy Wechter, 20, of San Diego, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol, and for making or possessing a fake ID. Mirabella P. Vulikh, 20, of Burlington, Vermont, was arrested for unlawful possession...
NEW HAMPTON — Christopher "Chris" J. Leclerc, 40, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, after a courageous year and a half battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer). Chris was born in Concord to the proud parents Bradford J. and Penny (Barney) Leclerc on March 5, 1982. He grew up in Bow, then moved to Meredith as a teen. Later in life moving to New Hampton, making many friends along the way.
MEREDITH — At the first live meeting in two years, Tara Gowen, president of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors, announced that Douglas Rollins has been named REALTOR OF THE YEAR for 2022. This prestigious award is given to a member who has given exceptional service to both his fellow realtors and his community throughout his career. Doug began his real estate career in 1998 and served as president of the Lakes Region Board for two terms. He also served on the NH Association of Realtors Board of Directors for six years. In 2021 he was the winner of the LRBR Honor Society High Point Award. Doug grew up in the Lakes Region, is a retired Marine, an outdoor enthusiast, an avid supporter of the Lakes Region Children’s Auction, and a family man who owned his own brokerage firm with his wife Karen for many years. He is currently part of ‘Team Rollins’ with his sons, Kyle and Tyler. This year Doug is Chairman of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors Scholarship Golf Tournament, which gives up to $24,000 in scholarship awards to local high school seniors each year.
LACONIA — Hundreds of local business owners, staff and well wishers gathered at the Lakeport Opera House to celebrate the fourth annual Best of the Lakes Region. Two hundred sixty companies won awards across 199 categories. Guests began to arrive at the Opera House just after 4 p.m. on...
LACONIA — Lynda Ann Schmalberger, 77, of Charlevoix Place, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Concord Hospital - Concord. Lynda was born on June 25, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late William A. and Florence (Miller) Schmalberger. Lynda had lived in Ft....
FRANKLIN — Chris passed away peacefully at home in Franklin on June 22, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1964 in Boston, MA, he grew up in Hudson. Chris was the son of Clinton Melvin Weaver Sr. and the late Ann Marie (Sullivan) Weaver. Chris was a big...
FRANKLIN — Romping outside in her sun dress and backpack, eight-year-old Beatrice Linder is a happy child enjoying summer vacation. Her enthusiasm is as ineffable as her smile, and now she has something extraordinary to make her joyful — and grateful. Her longtime wish has come true. In...
MEREDITH — Organizers of the WOW Trail must rethink their strategy after the Meredith Selectboard voted 3-2 not to support a feasibility study for a trail connecting Weirs Beach to Meredith at their meeting on April 18. Now, WOW Trail proponents are contemplating their next steps, and assessing the community's desires for a trail.
LACONIA — Beginning Friday, July 1, the Belknap Mill will kick off its 4th year of "Kids in the Park," a family summer program series. "Kids in the Park" offers fun learning opportunities in Rotary Riverside Park for children and families each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning at 10 a.m. throughout the month of July. All programs are free to attend. The full calendar of events and times can be found on the Mill’s website at: www.belknapmill.org/kidinthepark.
Little Dog Paper Co. founder Nicole Ayers and co-owner Dave Ayers held a Pride Party Saturday at the their store in Meredith. Dave brought up the idea of the Pride Party to Nicole after their daughter and her partner were harassed while having prom photos taken. "Love always wins...but hate is louder, and I'm tired of it getting all the attention," Dave said. "I want love to be louder." Party guests enjoyed refreshments as well as games. (Colin Stevenson/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
Today, it’s with great pleasure that I am announcing my candidacy as a Republican State Representative for District 18. District 18 includes the towns of Enfield, Canaan, Grafton, Dorchester, Orange, Groton, Hebron, Bridgewater, Bristol and Alexandria. Visit my website johnsellersnh.com for how you can help and more on what I stand for.
CENTER HARBOR — The Town of Center Harbor will be hosting all of it’s traditional 4th of July events this year. The town is looking forward to hosting the 42nd annual Footrace, dedicated in memory of long time resident, Ron Ulm. The footrace was started by Ron in 1979 and has been a Center Harbor favorite for years. The 4th of July Footraces include the children’s races and baby crawl, starting at 9 a.m. adjacent to the library.
NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire completed a 45-unit affordable housing development in Merrimack three years ago. (Courtesy of NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire) When affordable housing developer NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire embarked on its latest project – an affordable housing development in Nashua – it should have been familiar territory.
LACONIA — Before moving to Laconia and starting a business, John Bethell served as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy. After settling in the area, Bethell found himself drawn once again to the communal aspect of being a chaplain and offered his services to the Laconia Fire Department. “I...
I recently had occasion to call my doctor's office, at Concord Hospital— Laconia. After our conversation about my issue, I was asked if I had received the letter from their office. I asked when it was sent, and was told on May 26. I replied that I had not received it, and asked what the contents were about. "The doctor's leaving this practice and moving to the Concord location, and if you want to follow him there, you certainly may."
LACONIA — The Laconia Parks and Recreation Department and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued a cyanobacteria advisory for Lake Opechee. Residents are advised not to swim, wade, fish, or boat in the waters. “DES came up and tested Monday, came back and said 'yup, its...
