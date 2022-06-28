ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

OPD: Toddler in critical condition after being hit by car

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVOUj_0gOTjcjP00

A child from Owasso is in critical condition after being hit by a car, according to Owasso police.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call about a toddler-aged child being hit by a car near 86th Street North and North Ash Street in Owasso.

During their investigation, OPD discovered the child had been alone and wandered from a nearby apartment complex before running into the street. A white car then hit the child. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

First responders took the child to a hospital with critical injuries.

At this time, an investigation into the situation is still ongoing.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting

Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house near 11th and Lewis on Thursday morning. According to police, the victim told officers she woke up to her ex-boyfriend inside her house assaulting her, so she shot him. Police say several neighbors called...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2 Bodies Found Beneath Tulsa Overpass, Police Investigating

Tulsa police are investigating after two bodies were discovered near Archer and Greenwood beneath the I-244 overpass. Officers at the scene say the cause of death is unknown at this time. The pair have not been identified. This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
Owasso, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police release new pictures from cities latest homicide scene

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department released new pictures from the cities latest homicide and are asking people who live in the area to call Crime Stoppers if they saw anything suspicious in the early hours of June, 27. Detectives said they believe someone shot the victim, Tony...
KTUL

Fire destroys four RVs at dealership

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to 17301 East Admiral Place concerning a fire at a used RV dealership. TFD confirmed that the fire has destroyed four RVs.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opd#Download#Facebook Polls#Android#Kindle#Facebook Follow
actionnews5.com

Man charged after throwing saw blade through woman’s car window, police say

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was arrested in Oklahoma after throwing a saw blade through a vehicle’s back window, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call about a potential shooting Sunday evening. When they arrived at the scene, Ryan Thomas told officers he had been shot.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Search & Rescue Team searching for 14-year-old girl

TULSA, Okla. — The OKCM Search & Rescue Team is searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen near the Admiral Twin Drive in north Tulsa, according to an OKCM Facebook post. Selena Perez is 5′6″, 190 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Child remains in coma, one week after she was hit by a car in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa eight-year-old girl is still in a coma after she was hit by a car while riding her bike last week. Rosalee Newkirk is still in a coma. Her grandma, Michelle McGee says, “Monday night, they said she was so critical that they wouldn’t even let her momma see her until after they got her stable. And then her momma called me. She was frantic. She was scared to death; she didn’t know if her daughter was going to make it or live.”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Henryetta fire kills two people

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fire Monday morning in Henryetta. According to the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department, a trailer fire was called in around 4 a.m. near Elm Road and Wilson Road in Henryetta. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The...
HENRYETTA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

11-year-old boy found after Endangered Missing Advisory

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (6/26/22; 9:16 p.m.) — OHP has confirmed that the child has been found. On Sunday night Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for “TJ” Muel Parks-Williams. Williams is an 11-year-old black male with a shaved head and mohawk.
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy