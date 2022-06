All Marine Aircraft Wing units will conduct a one-day safety standdown sometime between June 21 and July 1, according to a Marine Corps Administrative message released Monday. “The Marine Corps has had six Class-A mishaps since January 2022, resulting in nine fatalities and the destruction of four aircraft,” read the message. “Now is an appropriate time to take a day to conduct a Safety Stand-Down, review best practices, and focus on areas where we can improve in order to ensure our units remain capable, safe, and ready.”

