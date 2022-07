TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Several men are behind bars following an eighteen-month investigation into alleged criminal activity by the LCB/I-30 Cartel. “I’m very proud of the extraordinary work of our detectives,” said Texarkana Texas Police Chief Kevin Shutte. “These were not easy cases by any standard. They had to pull out just about every tool in their investigative toolbox to finally be able to get to the bottom of what happened and discover the truth. They’ve simply refused to give up – and they’re still going.”

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO