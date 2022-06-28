ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios puts first set meltdown behind him to defeat British world No 219 Paul Jubb in a five set-thriller in their first round clash at Wimbledon

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nick Kyrgios progressed into the second round at Wimbledon, despite making hard work of beating British world No.219 Paul Jubb.

The 27-year-old Australian was forced into a five-set match by Jubb in the first round clash on court three and it looked worrying for the world No.40 after his first set meltdown.

The British number eight threatened to produce a surprise result when he reeled off the opening set in 23 minutes, while his eccentric opponent hinted at implosion when he blasted a tennis ball out of Court Three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqGwZ_0gOTjK2R00
Nick Kyrgios progressed into the second round at Wimbledon with a victory over Paul Jubb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7GKX_0gOTjK2R00
The 27-year-old Australian was forced into a five-set match by the British world No. 219

Kyrgios had reached the semi-finals in Stuttgart and Halle in the build-up to SW19 and regained his composure to enough of an extent to fight back and move within a whisker of round two.

But Jubb kept his cool to take a fourth set tie-breaker and force a decider where despite the best efforts of the world number 219, it was the Australian who prevailed in no large part thanks to 30 aces.

It took a mixture of big-serving and an array of glorious winners to send Kyrgios through after three hours and five minutes, with a sprinkle of trademark chatter with line judges and spectators thrown in for good measure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kd1q3_0gOTjK2R00
The British number eight threatened to produce a surprise result with an opening set victory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAW7d_0gOTjK2R00
Jubb also kept his cool to take a fourth set tie-breaker and force a decider where he fell short

After his victory, Kyrgios said in his on-court interview: 'Incredibly tough. Obviously he's a local wild card, he had nothing to lose, played the moment and played some exceptional tennis.

'(The) crowd was pretty rowdy today, a couple of people in the crowd were not shy of criticising me. That one was for you. You know who you are.

'Obviously Wimbledon the last couple of years has been a strange one, a different feel, but it's special coming out here playing in front of full courts. Happy to be through and now just rest up.'

The five-set thriller was perhaps overshadowed by Kyrgios' heated exchange with the chair umpire early in the first set about the noise of the crowd before erupting after Jubb broke him to serve out the set at 6-3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBUz6_0gOTjK2R00
The match was perhaps overshadowed by Kyrgios' heated exchange with the chair umpire

Speaking to umpire Marija Cicak, Kyrgios said: 'You can't f***ing decide to talk to me in the middle of the point when I'm about to do a backhand, it can't be happening bro.

'They can watch the tennis but speaking and shouting out in the middle of the point, like why? I don't know where it was.'

The incident clearly threw Kyrgios off his game as he struggled for form following it.

The 27-year-old was under pressure as Jubb had another break opportunity at 3-4 and failed to keep his composure.

The Australian fired his forehand into the net to hand Jubb the break. Kyrgios subsequently lost his temper and fired a ball out of the stadium ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGfUL_0gOTjK2R00
The Australian smashed a ball out of court 3 at Wimbledon after dropping his serve

During the second set Kyrgios told the chair umpire that he heard 'racial slurs' and criticised the crowd for booing him: 'You should just remove them from the crowd.

'So pure disrespect from a spectator to an athlete is acceptable at Wimbledon? But you don't accept a hat with two logos? When's the line? That's acceptable, racism is acceptable so when does it stop? So where's the line?

'It's been happening for years. If they were making racial slurs to him I would say the same thing.'

Kyrgios went on to lose his temper once again - calling a line judge a 'snitch' and insisting the female official in question 'had no fans'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rmCV_0gOTjK2R00
The 27-year-old was then heard hitting out at a female line judge because of her decision 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEgCq_0gOTjK2R00
Kyrgios asked whether anyone had attended Wimbledon on Tuesday to 'see her speak'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMaE3_0gOTjK2R00

Venting his frustration on court 3, Kyrgios asked the chair umpire: 'Has one person today come to see her [the line judge] speak?'.

'No. I understand, but why is she doing that? Not one person in the stadium has come here to watch her do anything! Not one person.

'Like, you know what I mean? You got fans, but she has got none.

'What did I do? Like, come on. I know, but what? She just selfishly walks to you in the middle of a game because she's a snitch!'.

The fans were clearly growing frustrated with Kyrgios' actions and began to boo the Australian tennis player - causing him to kick off once again.

He ranted: 'They [the fans] have no right to do that, why is it still happening? You should remove them from the crowd. Booing is acceptable at Wimbledon?'

He added: 'You have to tell them [to stop]. They're spectators. They don't have any right to do that. They're spectators who spend money to come watch us play. They should be removed.

'I don't go up to their face in their 9-5 and start clapping when they're scanning s*** at a supermarket. They have no right to do that so why does it keep happening?'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Boris Becker is a convicted criminal!': Wimbledon viewers slam BBC after John McEnroe and Sue Barker pay tribute to jailed tennis star

Wimbledon viewers have slammed the BBC after John McEnroe and Sue Barker paid tribute to jailed Boris Becker live-on-air. The British and American tennis legends sent their support to their former colleague, who is currently serving a prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. During the first day of coverage yesterday, seven-time...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Tennis Ball#British#Australian
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios petulantly calls a woman line judge a 'snitch' who 'has no fans' in a meltdown after just one set at Wimbledon... with the Australian also launching a ball out of court and accusing British opponent Paul Jubb of calling out mid-rally

It took just 12 minutes for Nick Kyrgios to kick off at Wimbledon - smashing a ball out of court 3 after dropping his serve during the first set of his clash with Paul Jubb. The Australian bad-boy - who is known for losing his temper - lashed out on Tuesday afternoon during his Wimbledon first-round match against the British world No 219.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits Nick Kyrgios with a VERY telling sledge before their blockbuster Wimbledon clash - as Aussie DUMPS his best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis to chase title

Will the real Nick Kyrgios please stand up? That's the question Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas is asking as the duo prepare for an explosive round-three match at the All England Club. Kyrgios is better known for his tantrums and on-court antics than his actual tennis and he has form on the...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon is now in full swing but one of the top players in the tournament is being forced to withdraw. Matteo Berrettini has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be available to play, which is a major boost to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of another Major: “I am heartbroken to announce that I […] The post Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

New Aussie Wimbledon hero: Jason Kubler, 29, breaks British hearts as he whips rising star and storms into the second round - as he reveals WHY it's his best-ever win

Aussie Jason Kubler has stormed into the second round at Wimbledon after thrashing local hope Dan Evans. Brisbane raised Kubler, 29, outclassed Evans 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Court Two in the performance of his injury plagued career. The former world number one junior was elated at the outcome, where he...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

451K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy