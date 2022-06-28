ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE star Kayla Braxton reveals she was conceived after her mother was raped and demands women have right to abortion

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
WWE’s much-loved broadcaster Kayla Braxton has revealed that she was “the product of rape” amid the abortion controversy in America.

The 31-year-old took to social media to defend women’s rights following last week’s Supreme Court shock when it overturned the landmark ruling Roe V Wade, eliminating nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion.

WWE's Kayla Braxton has made a shock revelation about her birth as she blasted the end of Roe v Wade Credit: Instagram @kaylabraxtonwwe
The star, pictured with her mother, revealed that she is a 'product of rape' Credit: Instagram @kaylabraxtonwwe

The decision ultimately means that abortion procedures will be banned in about half of America's states.

And 13 states have so-called trigger laws in place that will see abortion banned within 30 days.

WWE legend Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs and now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee received under heavy criticism from the likes of Paige and Becky Lynch after he tweeted his support for the verdict.

Now Braxton has taken to social media herself following the decision to bravely reveal that she was conceived after her mother was sexually assaulted.

She tweeted: “I am a product of rape. My mother was raped by a stranger – to this day, neither of us have any clue who my birth dad is.

“She chose to have me – clearly – but she did so because she CHOSE to. Not because a law told her she HAD to. It should always be our choice. (sic)’

Braxton, who hosts WWE’s The Bump and appears on SmackDown, then shared a viral message circulating on social media which included different scenarios in which a woman might choose to have an abortion, including sexual assault, an infant developing ‘without life sustaining organs’ or a risk to the woman’s life.

Alongside it, she wrote: “Just want to leave this here for the ignorant and arrogant people who have chosen to remain uneducated about what this means for we women who bare this burden.

“I did not write this, but it emcompasses the reality. I would also add – im pro- a woman doing what’s best for HER. (sic)”

Braxton attracted plenty of response and would go on to blast some of them.

She said: “You who keep messaging me to use Ancestry DNA to find my father, stop. It’s a shame that’s all you got out of my post yesterday, but stop.

“Also – to those who made comments saying my mom was probs a liar and had a one night stand and called it rape, you better hope we never meet.”

Another follower then replied and said they had ‘faith’ that Braxton would find her father - something which the star insisted she had no desire to do.

She added: “I know you mean well, but this is my point.

"If I wanted to find him, I woulda tried by now. I dont wanna know him and at this point, I don’t want him to know me.

“I’m happy. I was raised in an awesome foster fam and I have a good relationship with my biological mom. I’m Gucci. (sic)”

