Plano, TX

Your Guide To July 4th Events In Dallas, Plano, Frisco And More

By Virginia Mingorance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

North Texas has festivals, parades, and fireworks for everyone! Let us help you plan your long weekend with this 4th of July round-up list. When: July 3, 2022 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Cir, Addison. More than half-million guests from across the...

localprofile.com

