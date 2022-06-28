ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints’ Jameis Winston works out at Florida high school

By Sam Granville
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjmQE_0gOTiVXP00

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Some high school athletes had the surprise of their life when they showed up at their school’s field to see an NFL quarterback working out.

Recent South Walton graduate and Air Force Academy quarterback signee, Kemper Hodges, showed up for a workout at his home field when he ran into New Orleans Saints quarterback, Jameis Winston.

Senior Bowl inducts five new members to Hall of Fame

Hodges had the opportunity to throw with Winston and said it was an inspiration to see the former Heisman trophy winner putting in summertime work at a high school.

“He could easily be at the Saints facility, got all that nice stuff, and be able to work out in there,” Hodges said. “But, he’s at our high school facility that’s nowhere near as nice as the Saints facility, I mean obviously, but he’s still getting that work in, he’s an NFL quarterback and all you need is a ball and a field and you can get better.”

Winston is continuing to rehab this off-season after tearing his ACL in week 8 of the 2021 season against his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hodges said that while Winston was still wearing a knee brace, he looked in prime condition and his arm strength was just as strong as ever.

Hodges was the 2021 Florida Dairy Farmers Class 4A Player of the year and will leave for the Air Force Academy in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

2 charged in connection to 14-year-old’s killing

UPDATE (9:02 p.m.): Teriana Lynne Thompson was booked into the Mobile Metro jail for felony murder. Thompson is the second person charged in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on Chesire Drive South. UPDATE: Mobile Police released the names of additional suspects connected with the February 2022 killing of a 14-year-old on Cheshire […]
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe. Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago. Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#High School#Buccaneers#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Heisman#Acl#The Air Force Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRG News 5

Man drives his shooter home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department said officers responded to two shootings on Sunday and one shooting on Monday. On Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to Kanode Road for an assault that had been reported. Officers found that the two men involved knew each other and one […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man charged with homicide, body found in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man in connection to a homicide that happened off James Street. Andre Martello Tarlton, 36, was charged with homicide after a man’s body was found Thursday, June 23 at the 3700 block of James Street near Mobile Highway. Deputies found the man’s remains and believe […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Dolphins React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in American pro football history, passed away this week. He was 76 years old. Briscoe started his pro career with the Denver Broncos. He then spent time with the Buffalo Bills before making his way over to the Miami Dolphins. One of the...
NFL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy