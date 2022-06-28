ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Wellington Police Notes: Monday, June 27, 2022

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 2 days ago

•12:48 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 1000 block E. 16th...

www.sumnernewscow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Wichita police locate four missing people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, June 29, the Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a welfare check for four people. Police were looking for two adults and two children. They have since been found.
WICHITA, KS
NewsCow

Wichita Woman Arrested In Ark City Investigation Into Counterfeit Bills

A Wichita woman was arrested Saturday following an Ark City Police investigation into counterfeit bills. Her arrest followed a pursuit that ended in Derby. 31-year-old Angela Jolynn Smith-Rael has been booked into the Cowley County Jail on counts of manufacturing counterfeit currency and theft. Her bond is set at $25,000 and she remained in jail Wednesday.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

One hurt in west Wichita crash

Emergency crews are cleaning up an injury accident on Kellogg at the West Street exit. The crash happening just before 7:00 Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes of Kellogg. Emergency crews are asking you to avoid the area. Emergency dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
City
Washington, KS
City
Blaine, KS
Wellington, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

One dead in moped crash in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead following a moped crash in southwest Wichita on Tuesday afternoon. Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of W MacArthur Rd. and S Hoover Rd. Police say the motorcyclist, a man in his early forties, collided […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Woman crashes car into Murdock Park, attempts to flee the scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman crashed her car into Murdock Park. The incident happened at northbound I-135 when the woman lost control of her vehicle on the Murdock exit and drove through the fence and into Murdock Park. Trooper Chad Crittenden says that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Ave#Wellington Police
Wellington Daily News

Wellington Hosts National Glass Convention

The National Depression Glass Association (NDGA) will hold their 46th Annual Convention Show & Sale here in Wellington at the Wellington High School, Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10th. The show is open to the public 10am-5pm on Saturday and 11am-3pm on Sunday. Admission is $8.00 for adults (14 years and older) and children (13 years and under) are free. The admission price includes admittance for both days. “This show is a rare op.
WELLINGTON, KS
KAKE TV

Local church left with no AC after thieves stole units, copper and condensers

A local church is left with no air conditioning after thieves stole AC units and their copper over the weekend. "First of all, we are praying for you, because that means you are in a desperate position to have to steal copper from an AC unit. So, praying for you, we forgive you, we ask you don't do it again. If you need help, come to the church. We will try our best to help you, even help you find the work. This is a no-win situation for both parties," Rev. Dr. Kevass Harding, the Lead Pastor at Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita said Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsCow

Woman Injured Sunday When Struck By A Vehicle In Winfield

A woman was injured Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle in Winfield. The 63-year-old female was walking in the 1200 block of Menor. At that time, Robert Wixon, 54, Winfield was attempting to back out of a driveway. The woman crossed behind the vehicle and was struck....
WINFIELD, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Sumner County Court Docket: June 29, 2022 report

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Statewide Silver Alert for missing Kansas man

BUTLER COUNTY – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Towanda man. Joseph Moody Hayes left his home in Towanda, Kansas on Monday, June 20, en route to Anniston, Alabama to visit family. He never made it. Hayes was driving a 2014 Black Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Kansas tag 576HZW.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Abandoned farmhouse catches fire due to lightning strike

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Mulvane fire department confirms an early Sunday morning structure fire on 119th and Broadway. Sumner County Fire 9, Sedgwick County Fire District 1, and Derby Fire and Rescue. 119th and Broadway. The fire is believed to be caused by a lightning strike around 2:30 am.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Alpacas, goats, oh my! Kansas farm open for visitors

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to paint with alpacas? Perhaps, you are looking to pet some goats or escape the hustle and bustle of the city? Lazy Moon Ranch in Augusta may be the perfect spot for you to unwind. The family-owned hobby farm, situated about 15 miles east of Wichita, […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy