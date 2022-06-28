Wellington Police Notes: Monday, June 27, 2022

A local church is left with no air conditioning after thieves stole AC units and their copper over the weekend. "First of all, we are praying for you, because that means you are in a desperate position to have to steal copper from an AC unit. So, praying for you, we forgive you, we ask you don't do it again. If you need help, come to the church. We will try our best to help you, even help you find the work. This is a no-win situation for both parties," Rev. Dr. Kevass Harding, the Lead Pastor at Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita said Tuesday.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO