North Dakota Mourns Passing Of Local Motor Sports Legend

Yes all the reports were quite accurate, last night was HOT at Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews. HOT in a lot of ways. The temps were close to 98 degrees, and the beautiful bikes that basked in the sun out in the parking lot were as usual, spectacular. The excitement of Bike Night knows no boundaries - what I mean by that is, that we haven't come across anything in nine years of this annual party that deters our regulars and newcomers from joining the fun. Once again Shane and the Freedom Riders gave away another bicycle to a young boy ( always a highlight this year ) - So at one point the heat was intense but nothing close to the searing competition of rock paper scissors. At 7:30 last night, we drew 8 contestants out of a ton of hopeful people that were present. We separated them into pairs, and from the best 2 out 3 wins in the famous hand game, only two players were left. The eventual champ Marcie Felt scored the Medora package - 2 Medora Musical Tx's - Hotel Stay/2 Fondue Tx's - 2 Old Town Show Tx's ( A $680 value ). Cheering her on to victory was her daughter Hannah. Plan on being with us NEXT Wednesday At Sickies - Bike Night 2022 - The Greatest tradition known to mankind!

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO