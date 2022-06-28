ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

The Power Of Social Media Re-Opens Texarkana Favorite Restaurant

By Wes
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A popular closed Texarkana Cajun restaurant will reopen tomorrow after a big social media buzz. A local Texarkana restaurant that had closed is now reopening after a strong social media outcry after their closing. Meomyo's closed earlier this month and people were sad about the sudden news. Here are...

goodtimeoldies1075.com

KOSY 790AM

KOSY 790AM

Texarkana, AR
KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

 https://kosy790am.com/

