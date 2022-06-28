ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Retired military K-9 reunites with Utah airman

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsrei_0gOTiFf100

UTAH (ABC4) – Reunited and it feels so good!

Retired military K-9 Toby is going to call Salt Lake City home and better yet, he is reuniting with his old handler.

Airman Steven Goff met up with Toby at Salt Lake City International Airport after serving together for three years at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

What does it take to impeach a Supreme Court justice?

They then went on to serve together in Kuwait.

Goff says Toby is a well-known “war dog” because of his well-mannered and relaxed demeanor.

When is the next Utah treasure hunt?

The airman says he’s happy to reunite and adopt his old friend as they both start their new journey together.

“Now with the journey he has ahead of him, it’s going to be nothing but couch life, chilling, having other dogs to play with now.”

This reunion was made possible thanks to Mission K9 Rescue , a non-profit that helps rehome, rehabilitate and reunite retired military dogs with the handlers they served with.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

What are the best food trucks in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Food trucks are ubiquitous throughout Utah. Though these meals-on-wheels are both cheap and convenient, how tasty are they compared to the alternative? According to our readers, Utah has some of the best food trucks in the nation. Recently, ABC4 reached out to viewers to ask for their must-try food truck recommendations and […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

3 bats infected with rabies, humans and dogs exposed to the disease in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials on Thursday confirmed three cases of rabies in bats that exposed humans and dogs to the disease. "The humans received preventive vaccines, and the dogs received boosters and a 45-day home quarantine because they were up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations," the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE
ABC4

Where to watch fireworks in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Oh Utah, what a beautiful state to call home. But what makes it even more beautiful? Watching fireworks soar high into the Beehive State’s night sky as we celebrate our country’s independence! Here are just some of the many places where you can watch fireworks on or near the 4th of July […]
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Eight new bars approved at June alcohol meeting

Yesterday saw the momentous day of reckoning that we’ve been previewing since March. With the myriad updates to Utah’s liquor laws now in effect for for 2022, a once in a generation bounty of full bar licenses were up for grabs – ten to be precise. As commissioner Thue dubbed it,”barapalooza”. Let’s get straight to the chase then – who won a license this month, what do we know about em’ and what’s next?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

It's not too late to see fireflies in Utah

Fireflies are actually, beetles. There are dozens and dozens of populations throughout Utah. The Museum of Natural History of Utah has partnered with scientists at BYU to track their populations, using the help of citizen scientists. The museum is also working with partners in other western states including Idaho, New Mexico, Wyoming and Nevada to track these flashy, charismatic insects across the west.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airman#Dog#K 9#Moody Air Force Base#Mission K9 Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc
upr.org

Utah will soon have water judges. This is what they’ll do and why it matters

This story is part of The Salt Lake Tribune’s ongoing commitment to identify solutions to Utah’s biggest challenges through the work of the Innovation Lab. For the last 25 years that Scott Martin has been practicing water law in Utah, the concept of appointing water judges or creating a water court has been a topic of conversation many times.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Family cuts ties with investigator in Dylan Rounds case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There is a growing rift between Dylan Rounds’ family and the private investigator hired to find him. The dissension has grown to the point Candice Cooley is now talking with an attorney to consider their options. “Now that’s been an absolute mess,” said Cooley from her home in Idaho. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s transgender sports ban to take effect July 1

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the most controversial bills of the 2022 Legislative Session will become law in Utah on July 1. The bill, House Bill 11, would ban transgender girls from competing in girls’ school sports. After its first proposal on Utah’s Capitol Hill by sponsor Representative Kera Birkeland, (R) Morgan, the bill drew […]
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Deer Roam Freely at Many Golf Courses in Utah

Golfing With Deer Around(Image is author's) With the warm weather of Summer upon us, people are out on the golf courses regularly. Golf is a very popular sport and pastime for men and women of all ages as well as young children. It is a healthy way to get some exercise while enjoying fresh air and sunshine.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC4

How to make your pet less anxious on Fourth of July

UTAH (ABC4) – Fourth of July is an exciting time to celebrate with friends and family but for our pets, it can be a scary time. Fireworks can make many of our furry best friends anxious due to the sensory overload of bright lights and loud explosions. With that in mind, Best Friends Animal Society […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

USWNT beats Colombia at Rio Tinto Stadium, 2-0

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It wasn’t the sharpest performance by the U.S. Women’s National Team, but after nearly an hour long lightning delay, the U.S. took care of business against Colombia in its final international friendly, 2-0. Manuela Vanegas unintentionally headed in an own goal in the 22nd minute off a shot from Sofia […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Utah fire captain passes away from COVID-19

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah fire captain is being honored after passing away from complications due to COVID-19. The Kaysville Fire Department confirmed that retired Captain Steve Gunnell passed away on Monday. Gunnell retired in 2019 after serving the Kaysville Fire Department for 33 years. “Steve was a great asset to our community and […]
KAYSVILLE, UT
ABC4

As July 4th approaches, how dire is Utah’s wildfire risk?

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s wildfire season once again in Utah, and the wildfire dangers remain elevated, just as they have in previous years. The Utah Division of Water Resources says the majority of the state is currently experiencing unprecedented drought. Currently, 99.8% of Utah experiencing “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions and 5.71% of Utah is […]
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

WholeseomCo shares what 50,000 Utah medical cannabis cardholders need to know – Cache Valley Daily

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT – As Utahns hit the road and board flights for summer travel, WholesomeCo, Utah’s largest medical cannabis operator, has compiled important tips for Utah medical cannabis cardholders. Given that the number of medical cannabis cardholders in Utah tripled last year and regulations regarding cannabis and travel vary greatly among states, WholesomeCo’s experts have outlined the legalities to keep in mind when traveling with cannabis across Utah and beyond.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah laws going into effect on July 1

UTAH (ABC4) – On July 1, several noteworthy bills passed during the 2022 Legislative Session will take effect. Many of these laws will impact the day-to-day lives of Utahns. With that in mind, here’s a quick rundown of some of the more noteworthy ones H.B. 11: Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities -This bill was without […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy