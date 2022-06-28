Ex-Royals catcher made a great one-handed grab of a flying baseball bat in dugout

Catcher Meibrys Viloria made a triumphant return to Kansas City on Monday night. Well, sorta.

Viloria came up in the Royals’ system and played eight seasons either in Kansas City or the minors. He declared free agency in November and signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers.

Last week, he was called up by the Rangers and as fate* would have it, found himself back at Kauffman Stadium on Monday night.

*Well, it was because of the schedule makers

Viloria, who appeared in 67 games with the Royals over three seasons, didn’t play in the Rangers’ 10-4 win . But he still made the catch of the game.

Royals catcher Cam Gallagher came to the plate in the ninth inning and lost control of his bat while swinging at a pitch. It flew over the Rangers dugout and into the protective netting, which possibly saved a fan from being injured.

The bat then fell toward the Rangers dugout and Viloria reached up and made a nifty one-handed catch .