‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Tells How John Dutton’s Life Would Be Different If His Wife Was Alive

By Chris Haney
 2 days ago

Last week, Hollywood legend Kevin Costner opened up about his Yellowstone role as Montana rancher John Dutton, and explained how his character’s life would be different if his wife was still alive.

The 67-year-old actor sat down for a joint interview to discuss all things Yellowstone . He also spoke about the hit Paramount series’ spinoffs along with 1883 actors Tim McGraw and Faith Hill . The trio spoke at length about their respective shows and the Dutton storyline that spans generations.

During one segment of the Deadline interview, journalist Mike Fleming Jr. asked about the famous patriarch of the Dutton family. He wanted to know more about John Dutton’s background. The series doesn’t dive too deep into John’s past. There is a flashback that shows John with his father during his dying days. Plus, fans have seen the moment that John’s wife, Evelyn Dutton, gets killed in a horse-riding accident.

Yet the rest was somewhat up to his own interpretation. Costner’s explanation of how he found inspiration for his role is another example of why the longtime actor is a master at his craft.

“I co-wrote a song about my wife that I never have a scene with,” Costner explained of his John Dutton character. “And I can play it and it can then inform me where I need to be when I listen to it. It’s not any different than any other man who understands the love of his life.”

“But I do know this. I know things would be different on my ranch if my wife was alive,” Costner continued as Faith Hill gets emotional after hearing his touching words.

“I know that she would know how to handle our children in a way that wouldn’t change the spirit of who they are. But she would’ve been able to do the things that I can’t, and don’t know how,” he added.

“You just made me cry, stop!” Hill says to Costner as the interview comes to a close.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Admits the One Thing He Requires to Keep Playing John Dutton

In a separate interview from last week, Kevin Costner spoke about Yellowstone and revealed when he’ll hang up his hat from the hit series. Don’t worry too much, it doesn’t sound like it’s coming anytime soon. But he does have one requirement to continue on in the role.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight , Costner revealed that he’s not sure when or how Yellowstone will end. But as far as his own role goes, he’ll keep portraying John Dutton as long as creator Taylor Sheridan ‘s scripts are still “interesting.”

“I’ll go till it doesn’t feel like we’re interesting,” Costner said to the outlet. “And right now we have our foot on the gas and that feels OK to me. I have interests that are outside of everything I do, including the movies; so I have other things that I want to do.”

“I think we’ve been doing the same work from the first season; and I think that’s number one — been really important to me. The recognition comes if the writing stays strong. Keep doing what we’re doing, and then people catch up to you in your life,” Costner added.

The post ‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Tells How John Dutton’s Life Would Be Different If His Wife Was Alive appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

