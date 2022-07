OHIO COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after a homeowner said he was beaten and his residence burglarized, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens. Deddens said on June 26 arround 8:30 a.m., the victim heard a vehicle pull up to his residence on Mexico Ridge Road, and saw an unknown male in his garage attempting to steal a table saw.

OHIO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO