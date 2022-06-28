ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten to Provide Keynote Remarks at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference

The 2022 International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) will include a luncheon keynote session featuring Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten. In her keynote address, taking place on Tuesday, July 26, Marten will discuss the critical importance of pushing boundaries through education to prepare the workforce of tomorrow for...

House committee examines privacy standards for biometric tech

June 29 (UPI) -- A House committee Wednesday heard testimony about the potential impact of biometric technologies on privacy rights as legislators consider laws to balance the benefits with potential drawbacks. The America Competes Act aims to "future-proof the government's definitions and standards for biometric identification systems and invest in...
Tech jobs: These are the 10 most in-demand developer, cybersecurity and cloud roles

Despite fears of a looming recession and hiring freezes at a number of major tech companies, demand for tech-based roles continues to run high. Most companies have been forced to increase their reliance on – and investment in – technology over the past two and a half years. That's left them with a number of gaps in the workforce to fill, whether in IT security, software development, IT support or data analysis.
Driving Data Literacy in the Public Sector

AI in Government is hosting guest speaker Jeremy Golant, Government Solutions Consultant at Coursera presenting ‘Driving Data Literacy in the Public Sector’ on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 12 PM – 1 PM ET!. As data becomes more seamlessly integrated within decision-making processes, public sector agencies must...
LinkedIn’s Global DEI Lead on Crafting Winning Diversity Strategies and Supporting BIPOC Entrepreneurship

The Global VP of Diversity and Belonging shares how the nation’s biggest professional network is working to create access to opportunities for marginalized groups, including small business owners. Three elements of an effective diversity strategy, according to Rosanna Durruthy, LinkedIn’s Global VP of Diversity and Belonging:. Train leaders...
Diversity Push for Clinical Trials Prompts House Panel Look

Clinical trial diversity bill among 11 public health measures. Clinical trial diversity is garnering more attention from lawmakers as they seek to resolve a longstanding deficiency amid a larger national focus on health equity. The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s health panel Wednesday will consider a bill (H.R. 7845) that...
Black Women Talk Tech Celebrates Its 6th Annual Roadmap to Billions Conference

On Wednesday, June 15th through Friday, June 17th, Black Women Talk Tech held its 6th Annual Roadmap to Billions conference at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York. The event was hybrid, offering in-person programming as well as virtual activations and live-stream content for the online audience. Black Women Talk Tech, founded by Esosa Ighodaro-Johnson and Regina Gwynn, is a collective of Black women tech founders identifying, supporting, and encouraging Black women to build the next billion-dollar business. Roadmap to Billions is the largest tech gathering for Black women in the world. Over 1,500 founders were in attendance, in person...
Explaining the diverse values assigned to environmental benefits across countries

One of the key obstacles to building public consensus regarding environmental problems is the fact that environmental benefits are valued differently by different individuals and across different regions. Lack of public consensus has fractured international and domestic agreements, preventing effective system implementation. However, where does the disparity come from? Here, we provide evidence that can help to understand such diversity by analysing large-scale survey data collected across G20 countries. Combining lifecycle impact assessment and economic valuation techniques, our analysis shows that people's perceptions of environmental benefits are in fact diverse, but are determined by a few social indicators such as life expectancy, income and gender equality, as well as individual conditions such as relative income and subjective well-being. As these social- and individual-level conditions improve, people shift priorities and place more emphasis on less tangible environmental benefits (biodiversity conservation) rather than relatively tangible (health-related) ones. Focusing on such determinants and addressing the problems of inequality and well-being are critical to building public consensus and tackling global environmental issues practically. Our findings can illuminate a feasible step to global consensus and a sustainable society.
Cross Functional Collaboration and How to Handle its Challenges

In a fast-moving, ever-changing, dynamic work environment, the ability to collaborate effectively isn’t a necessity, it’s a superpower. From working as a junior developer on a small product to leading large engineering teams to providing guidance in a leadership role, I had the opportunity to experience, observe and craft effective cross-team collaboration strategies.
