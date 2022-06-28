ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Traffic alert: Troy Main Street to close for construction

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
 2 days ago

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy drivers may see some detours next week when a portion of West Main Street is closed for construction.

According to a post by Troy mayor Robin Oda, West Main Street will be closed in both directions at Cedar Street on Monday, July 11. During this time, crews will be replacing a sewer line, as well as performing other upgrades beneath the road.

This closure marks the beginning of the W. Main Street Reconstruction Project, Oda said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will place detour signs at I-75 for traffic following SR 41.

Any questions concerning this project should be directed to the project manager, Dan Todd, at mainstimprovements@primeeng.com

