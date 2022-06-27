ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative super majority waded into yet another hot-button cultural issue today, ruling that a high school football coach has the right to pray on the 50-yard line after the game. The vote was 6-3. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.

 3 days ago

NINA TOTENBERG, BYLINE: Coach Joseph Kennedy repeatedly defied orders from school authorities that he stop his post-game praying on the 50-yard line with students. He claimed those orders violated his right to the free exercise of religion and his free speech rights. School authorities in Bremerton, Wash., said his praying would...

