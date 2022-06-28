Metro offering fare-free weekend as gas prices soar

Jane Austen: Fashion and Sensibility Exhibit at the Taft Museum of Art. The Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility exhibit, a special exhibition that features costumes worn by Hollywood celebrities in film and television adaptations of Austen's novel, will continue at the Taft Museum this weekend. The collection of "meticulously tailored ensembles will transport audiences to the Regency era through ball gowns, wedding dresses, day dresses, hats, jackets, waistcoats, riding habits, and other middle- and upper-class clothing," according to the museum. Through Sept. 4. Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Info: taftmuseum.org. Read CityBeat’s in-depth profile of the exhibit. (Lindsay Wielonski)
