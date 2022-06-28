ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Metro offering fare-free weekend as gas prices soar

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices continue to soar across the Tri-State as we move into summer, and Metro wants to provide pain relief at the pump. For 10 weekends, between Fourth of July weekend, Saturday, July 2 and...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups revives concept by GABP

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups is reviving a piece of Cincinnati sports history with its latest concept. Ignite Entertainment, owner of venues like Pampas Argentine Gastropub and Che Empanadas y Mas, is reviving the In Between Tavern in downtown across from Great American Ball Park, officials announced in a news release. The restaurant will open to the public July 11.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
dayton.com

Kings Island’s 4th of July fireworks shows to include lighted drones

Kings Island amusement park in Mason has announced it will have fireworks shows each night of the Independence Day weekend, including on July 4th. The show is nearly 15 minutes long and park officials said there will be hundreds of lighted drones included for this weekend. This is being done in honor of Kings Island’s 50th anniversary season.
MASON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 1-3)

Jane Austen: Fashion and Sensibility Exhibit at the Taft Museum of Art. The Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility exhibit, a special exhibition that features costumes worn by Hollywood celebrities in film and television adaptations of Austen's novel, will continue at the Taft Museum this weekend. The collection of "meticulously tailored ensembles will transport audiences to the Regency era through ball gowns, wedding dresses, day dresses, hats, jackets, waistcoats, riding habits, and other middle- and upper-class clothing," according to the museum. Through Sept. 4. Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Info: taftmuseum.org. Read CityBeat’s in-depth profile of the exhibit. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Haley
WLWT 5

Mobile roller rink returning to downtown Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI — A mobile roller skating rink is returning to downtown Cincinnati this weekend. The Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink will pop up at Court Street Plaza for the Fourth of July weekend. The rink will host some events for skaters including a family fun day, Lando’s Old School...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

LINK streetscapes: Main Street in Covington

Main Street in Covington is a place where the options for food feel endless. Every NKY native at some point has made a trip to the Mainstrasse area, whether it be for the food, the fun or the festivals. For this LINK streetscapes segment, we are going to focus on...
COVINGTON, LA
Cincinnati Herald

Black-owned apparel shop to open in 3CDC’s Willkommen Development

Local entrepreneur and seasoned clothier Cameron Mundon recently signed a lease for a street-level commercial space in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC)’s newly completed Willkommen development – a mixed-use, mixed-income project consisting of 16 historic rehabs and four new infill buildings scattered throughout four different project sites in Over-the-Rhine (OTR). Located at 1606 Race Street, Mundon believes his store, Fly by Nature, is situated perfectly among the hustle and bustle of the neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Labor Day Weekend#The Google Trip Planner
WLWT 5

Crash on I-275 in Wilder blocking lane and causing delays

WILDER, Ky. — Responders are on scene of a crash that is causing delays on westbound I-275, Thursday afternoon. Police reported the crash, which is blocking the right lane of travel, between the Taylor Mill Road and KY-9 exits at 3:56 p.m. Traffic is backed up to the I-471...
WILDER, KY
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Erlanger (KY)

In the southwest of the Cincinnati Metro area, “The Friendship City” is an ever-growing suburb, home to 20,000 at the last count. The northern tip of Erlanger touches the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and is crossed by I-275, the Cincinnati Beltway. This is where much of the city’s commerce is located while the south is mostly residential neighborhoods embroidered with parkland.
ERLANGER, KY
thexunewswire.com

4022 Paxton Ave C

2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath in 4 family building. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, dishwasher, eat-in area off of kitchen, laundry, garage space (optional), heat included. Walking distance to Oakley Aquatic Center and Hyde Park Plaza. Easy access to highway and just minutes to downtown. No Pets. No Smoking. We are not authorized to participate in housing programs or vouchers. Please contact for personal walk through, additional information and applications.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Google
WKRC

Dozens of apartments planned for OTR, West End projects

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Three redevelopment projects in Over-the-Rhine and the West End landed Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits that will help create nearly 30 apartments, as well as commercial space. The Ohio Department of Development awarded a total of nearly $750,000 in tax credits to the three Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash in Montgomery on I-275 blocking lane and causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — I-275 is seeing significant delays after a crash in Montgomery blocks the left lane, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash between the US-22 and Loveland Madeira Road exits at 5:36 p.m. Delays...
MONTGOMERY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy