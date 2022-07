Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink gets real and gets real dark. In the new documentary that hit Hulu this week, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about the time following his father’s death in 2020 and how close he came to taking his own life. “I flew to my dad’s apartment to clear all his stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn’t want to hear, and that f-cked me up even more because I couldn’t get closure on it,” said MGK (b. Colson Baker, 32), per Too Fab. “I wouldn’t leave my room, and I started getting really, really, really dark.”

