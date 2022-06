The Big Lake Police Department would like help to ID the person in the photos above. If you can help ID them please call Big Lake PD at 763-251-2996 or report the information anonymously to Tri-County Crimestoppers. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a theft over the weekend on the 20,000 block of Freemont Road in Monson Township. Items taken include a Honda generator, an AC unit, an ice fishing sled, and a Stihl trimmer.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO