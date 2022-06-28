ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

It’s Your Dream Log Cabin by the Lake Right Here in West Texas

By Rudy Fernandez
KEAN 105
KEAN 105
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Relax and absorb the lake life, all while staying at the Lunker Lodge at Lake Leon Airbnb. The cabin is named after the owner's son set the lake record for catching the 13-lb lake record bass caught in 2019. The modern log-style cabin is perfect for a fishing weekend or a...

keanradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koxe.com

Burn Ban at Lake Brownwood State Park Means No Wood Fires

Lake Brownwood State Park has issued a Park Alert. As of Thursday, June 29, Lake Brownwood State Park is under a Burn Ban. At this time, no wood fires are allowed at Lake Brownwood State Park. You can use charcoal or containerized fuel. In talking by phone to the State Park office this morning, we were told the Burn Ban will continue until further notice.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KEAN 105

Check Out These 13 Abilene Parks Perfect For Picnics

I'm sure I'm not the only one, but two of my favorite things are good food and the outdoors. If you put the two together, you have a picnic. Of course, picnics come in varieties. For example, cook-outs and gatherings. But, if it deals with any of the combinations, sign me up.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Child Burned After Flash Fire on Boat at Lake Brownwood

LAKE BROWNWOOD – A young child was burned after a flash fire on a boat late Wednesday evening. According to Game Warden Travis Allen, the people in the boat got to a dock at Thunderbird Bay. The young child was then care-flighted to a hospital. The extent of injuries was unknown. The Texas Parks and Wildlife will continue to investigate the incident.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Eastland, TX
City
West, TX
West, TX
Lifestyle
brownwoodnews.com

Holiday Weekend Forecast Includes Afternoon Thundershowers

As you enjoy your July 4th holiday weekend, note that some fireworks may flash from the clouds on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Thanks to plenty of heat and the addition of some tropical moisture into the area, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will affect some, but not all, of the Brown County area.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Cabin By The Lake#Fish#Canoe#Boating#The Lunker Lodge#Lunker Lodge Cabin#Roku
BigCountryHomepage

The Shed opens new restaurant in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Shed’s new restaurant is open for business in Abilene. Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. The Shed Market opened their new location at 7925 Buffalo Gap Road to the public, serving fan favorite barbeque to the Abilene area. At their new location, the Shed will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Driver loses control outside Abilene, flips SUV

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver lost control just outside of Abilene Thursday night, sending one person to a nearby hospital. The crash took place around 9:45 Thursday night on Highway 83/84, about 10 miles south of Abilene. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that there were two men in an SUV when the driver […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

3 people involved in crash near TNT Fireworks outside Abilene

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A commercial truck collided with a pickup truck carrying two passengers Thursday afternoon down Highway 83. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC a large commercial truck pulled onto the highway, going south and was hit by the pickup truck. This crash took place around 2:00 Thursday near […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Fishing
KEAN 105

Does the Drinking Water in Abilene Really Taste That Good?

Is the drinking water in Abilene really that good? Yes, it's true, Abilene water is top-notch in the state of Texas, beating a lot of bigger cities for the quality of drinking water that we have here in the Key City. I've recently learned that the City of Abilene's environmental laboratory works diligently at testing and improving our water quality to ensure the best and safest drinking water.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Abilene Citizen Has Started a Petition to Close a Local Bar

It seems at least one Abilene citizen has had enough of a bar in her neighborhood. So much so, that she started an online petition to have that bar closed down or relocated. According to the petition, Tracy Morgan feels that "nightclubs should be on the outskirts of a town or in a business area such as downtown".
ABILENE, TX
willowpark.org

Parker County declares state of emergency; temporarily bans discharge of fireworks

Parker County Issues Emergency Declaration of local state of disaster due to drought and prohibiting the discharge of fireworks in Parker County. Due to the current severe drought conditions and the imminent threat of individuals discharging fireworks into dry grass, trees and brush, Parker County Judge Pat Deen, today, signed an Emergency Declaration of a local state of disaster due to drought and prohibiting the discharge of any fireworks within Parker County effective immediately.
WILLOW PARK, TX
koxe.com

Weekly Brown County COVID Report – 68 Positive Cases

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 68 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 68 positives this week, 15 were PCR, and 53 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 19 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Early Police Search Warrant Results in Trove of Evidence

The Early Police Department has released additional information regarding an arrest made earlier this week and the results of a search warrant. During the past several months multiple agencies have been investigating thefts, burglaries and identity thefts in the area. On June 10, the Early Police Department received a report from a local bank regarding fraudulent checks being passed, within a couple weeks an individual came forward and stated they had been paid with a fraudulent check. The Early Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s office have been working together to identify suspects in these cases and stop the circulation of the fraudulent checks in connection with other identity theft cases that have came in.
EARLY, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy