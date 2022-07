The cavernous dance pavilion at Henry Maier Festival Park feels much smaller from backstage. There’s around 300 square feet of walking space, and a set of wooden stairs that lead to an eerie, exposed hallway hidden directly behind the stage lined with dressing rooms and illuminated by orange light. BJ Daniels, a venerable drag queen born and raised on a farm in rural Wisconsin, came out of one of the doors to greet me while sipping on a watermelon Red Bull.

