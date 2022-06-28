Man wanted for displaying gun inside Family Dollar, deputies say

On Friday night, an Irmo Officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Pretty standard stuff usually ends with a written warning, however, during the course of the stop officers found a bookbag with 2 pounds of marijuana and a digital scale inside of it. Officers then learned that driver (who was the only person in the car) was out on bond for 4 counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. They had an ankle monitor though We arrested the driver for Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

IRMO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO