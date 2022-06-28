ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man wanted for displaying gun inside Family Dollar, deputies say

By Briasia Russ
wach.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department needs your...

wach.com

wach.com

Deputies investigating new developments in deadly hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, SC — New developments in a deadly hit and run, a Columbia man back in court, facing several charges in the death of a well-respected community activist. Carl Giles appearing in a virtual court hearing Thursday afternoon. On May 7th, Richland County deputies say Giles was driving a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit makes another bust, third in three months

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Narcotics Unit executed a drug-related search warrant, and arrested the dealers Wednesday. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, James Kirby, 23, and Allen Smith, 32 were taken into custody, and Kirby now has pending charges for Trafficking in Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime. Allen also has a pending charge of Possession of Methamphetamine or Cocaine base.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Car chase ending in Blythewood leads to arrest of 24-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 24-year-old faces drug and weapon charges after he led deputies on a car chase through Northeast Richland County. Deputies say Isaiah Burns is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wach.com

Body found in Columbia considered homicide, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Police are now investigating the suspicious death of a 45-year-old man found on Gregg Street on June 26, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officials say the info follows an autopsy conducted by the Richland County Coroner's Office. WACH FOX News will update this story...
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington County Sheriff’s investigators need your help to catch some thieves

Lexington, SC 06/29/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are turning to the public in hopes that they can help catch some thieves. They have video footage of two people who stole a trailer and some tools on June 11, 2022, off Old Dunbar Road.
coladaily.com

Irmo Police charge man with assaulting his 5-week-old infant

The Irmo Police Department charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth, Jr., 34, with unlawful conduct toward a child for allegedly assaulting his 5-week-old infant in March. According to officials, investigators were called to the Prisma Children’s Hospital after the infant was brought in for dehydration. The staff also observed injuries that indicated possible abuse.
IRMO, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington PD asking for help to identify biker vandal

Lexington, SC 06/29/2022 (Paul Kirby) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the identification of a biker who committed a crime. On May 11, 2022, this unidentified individual committed the offense of vandalism while at the Speedway Gas Station at 815 North Lake Drive in the Town of Lexington. The man with the black, leather biker vest was seen fleeing the store shortly after the incident on a black motorcycle.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Gas station shooting leaves man in the hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. LOCAL FIRST | Father accused of abusing five-week-old infant arrested, charged. According to RCSD, deputies were called to the BP Station at 7301 Parklane Road just before 1:00...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Busy Weekend for IPD

On Friday night, an Irmo Officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Pretty standard stuff usually ends with a written warning, however, during the course of the stop officers found a bookbag with 2 pounds of marijuana and a digital scale inside of it. Officers then learned that driver (who was the only person in the car) was out on bond for 4 counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. They had an ankle monitor though We arrested the driver for Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Lexington County man facing perjury charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a Lexington County man is charged with perjury – false testimony under oath. Investigators say 55-year-old Gregorio M. Leon had a pending murder charge in the county, and he worked with others to provide false testimony in his aid.
WJBF

Columbia man sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearm

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) – A Columbia man, 50-year-old Shaheem Shaquille Williams, was sentenced to over three years in federal prison after he plead guilty to possessing a firearm after already being convicted of a prior felony. A Richland County deputy stopped Williams on August 26, 2021 after determining the tag on the vehicle did not […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Irmo PD: Man facing unlawful conduct towards a child charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A man is behind bars today for alleged child abuse. Irmo Police say they were called to the Prisma Children’s Hospital in March, after a 5-week-old was brought in for dehydration. Officials say the staff saw injuries which indicated possible child abuse and later determined the infant’s father, 34-year-old Jimmy Hollingsworth Jr., was alone with the child when they became dehydrated and required medical attention.
IRMO, SC

