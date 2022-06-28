ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

UAM cattle breeding program enters new phase

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTICELLO, Ark. — The cattle herd at the University of Arkansas at Monticello is getting an upgrade, receiving more than two dozen hand-picked Beefmaster cows and calves donated by James and Mary Ann Skelton of Springdale. “I didn’t want UAM to have any scrubs,” the 77-year-old James Skelton....

www.stuttgartdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Center for Forest Business has tall forest story to tell

Warren, Arkansas — The Arkansas Center for Forest Business has built a database full of Arkansas forest facts. The newly created center wants to share its statistics with economic decision-makers and civic groups. This week Dr. Matthew Pelkki, Director of the ACFB, Dr. Sagar Chhetri, postdoctoral economist, and Ana Gutierrez, research associate with the Center appeared before the Bradley County Economic Development Office at the invitation of BCEDC chairperson Bob Moore. The trio presented collective information and hard numbers regarding forest and forest industry economic contributions in Bradley County and then answered questions from the group. The presentation provided data that support what many already know – the value of the wood industry to Bradley County is inescapable.
WARREN, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Big option on the way for waste disposal in Southeast Arkansas

Drew County, along with nine other counties in Southeast Arkansas, will have an alternative choice for waste disposal in approximately two years, when MD Power opens a fully functional waste to energy plant in Lake Village. The Drew County Quorum Court approved an ordinance earlier this month during their June 13, regularly scheduled monthly meeting to begin hauling trash to the energy from waste center near Lake Village. Once the facility is completed it will be able to process 500 tons of household trash a day. The trash will be turned into gas that will then be used to heat water, produce steam and create energy.
DREW COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Industry
City
Monticello, AR
wordpress.com

Four UAPB Alumnae Recently Complete Law School – Adding to the Growing Number of Women-in-law

Pine Bluff, AR — When you think about the law profession driving equality, do you consider who is behind the wheel? Do you consider where the profession is going? Since four UAPB graduates entered college in the mid-2010s, those drivers have increasingly become women. Seeing the results of these four women’s commitment to their purpose, UAPB extends congratulations and recognizes these UAPB female alumni who pursued the challenge and finished Law School in 2022. From the UAPB School of Arts and Sciences, they are Tonisha Cox ‘2018 with a B.A. in Political Science, Ja’Mecia Laws ‘2018 with a B.A. in Social Sciences/Political Science, Ajia Richardson ‘2018 with a B.A. in Political Science, and Angel (Thurman) Lockhart ‘2017 with a B.A. in Criminal Justice and a B.A. in English Literature.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Youth Citizenship Tour includes day of Arkansas Post fun, education for participants

The Youth Citizenship Tour at Arkansas Post Museum hosted by the Arkansas County Cooperative Extension Service and 4-H Council was an opportunity for youth ages five to 19 to learn about the first European establishment in Arkansas. Participants enjoyed a guided tour, making and tasting butter, making yarn dolls, playing crochet, and role-playing in the cabin.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Montgomery
salineriverchronicle.com

20-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Cleveland County

According to the Arkansas State Police, a 20-year-old Gurdon man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy 167 north of Moro Creek in Cleveland County Thursday, June 23, 2022. Around 4:35 a.m., 20-year old Madison Jackson Cary, of Gurdon, was driving southbound on U.S. Hwy 167 in a...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uam#Breeding Program#Breeders#Uam Farm
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Linda Barker Gonzales of DeWitt

Linda Barker Gonzales, 73, of DeWitt was reunited with the love of her life, Benny Gonzales, in heaven on June 25, 2022. She was born August 26, 1948, in Hickory Ridge, AR, to George and Roxie Barker. Linda was an LPN for many years, but even before she got her...
DEWITT, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy