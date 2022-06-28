ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD did not have proper instructors on site during training that led to officer's death: Attorney

The Los Angeles Police Department did not have a certified instructor on site during a training exercise that led to the death of an officer, according to the attorney representing the officer's mother.

The mother of 32-year-old Houston Tipping recently filed a wrongful-death claim against the city.

Tipping died of neck injuries
suffered during the training and had been beaten by fellow officers in an exercise meant to "simulate a mob," according to the claim.

Tipping was hurt May 26 at the police academy and died three days later.

Tipping's mother, Shirley Huffman, filed her notice of claim against the city Friday, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations. Such claims are often a precursor to lawsuits.

"The rules require that the LAPD have a certified training instructor with them at all times. As we understand it, there was no training instructor that was certified there at all," said Bradley Gage, the attorney representing Huffman, during a news conference on Monday. "We want to have a certified instructor to make sure that when people are engaged in this scenario, that they don't go overboard and batter and destroy the life of one of the officers."

Huffman alleges her son was "repeatedly struck in the head severely enough that he bled" and that he suffered multiple breaks in his neck, which caused his death.

"When the police department makes an error, as they clearly did, that error needs to be remedied," said Gage. "There should be transparency, and the reason why we need to do this is so that other folks out in our communities also are not harmed and injured."

The claim also alleges the training exercise "had already been questioned" before Tipping was hurt because of injuries suffered by other officers.

Gage said this type of training reportedly took place indoors when it's typically done outside. He also claims another officer - a woman - was also hurt during the training that same day, though Gage could not provide further details during Monday's news conference.

An LAPD officer has died following a training exercise accident at LAPD's Elysian Park Academy on Thursday.

He also said LAPD was supposed to have a defibrillator on hand to restart Tipping's heart.

"As we understand it, they did not even know where the defibrillator was, let alone how to properly implement it," said Gage. "What that equipment does is it allows the heart to keep beating. In this case, the heart stopped because of the serious injuries that Houston suffered with. Once the heart stopped, oxygen stops going to the brain, which added to the brain damage he suffered from."

Capt. Kelly Muniz, a police spokesperson, told the Los Angeles Times that the department could not comment on the claim.

The department has launched its own investigation into the incident, in part to determine whether "there are any changes that need to be made," Muniz said.

Tipping, a five-year department veteran, had worked as a patrol officer in the San Fernando Valley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

