Jackson County, MO

Face masks required in Jackson County buildings amid high community level

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Face masks will now be required in all Jackson County buildings while the county enters high community level for COVID-19.

During the county commission’s meeting on Monday, county administrator Troy Schulte explained the county’s policy developed earlier this year now requires the wearing of masks in all county buildings.

“Last week, we started the testing of the unvaccinated associates. We had three departments where we had associates at work who were tested and came back positive in three different departments,” Schulte said. “That is a testament to transmission increasing in the community, so this week since we are at High, based on policy that was set up a few months ago, we’re back to the mandate, only within county facilities.”

Schulte added that there is no plan or discussion to return to a mandate in in public spaces.

Jackson County at high COVID-19 transmission level

The National Archives has also issued a mask requirement for the Truman Presidential Library for staff and visitors because of COVID-19 rates in the county.

Jackson County uses guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assess the community level .

At a high level, residents are recommended to wear masks, stay up-to-date with vaccinations and get tested if symptoms are present.

Those who are immunocompromised are recommended to avoid non-essential indoor activities in public.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the Truman Library was not included in this mask mandate. However, the agency that manages the library has issued a mask requirement. FOX4 has updated this story.

Comments / 4

Jason Greene
2d ago

Go pound sand. If you fear getting a bad cold... you wear a mask, don't force all to wear one.mind your own business... I've paid my taxes which means you work for me. stay out of my health and Life

