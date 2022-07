July 1 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles after the government switched the formula for the tax calculation from U.S. dollars to the local currency, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,600.0 3,307.0 2,168.8 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)

