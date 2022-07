The unfortunate mother said she lost her baby after she contracted COVID-19 late into her pregnancy. The 31-year-old woman was 7 months pregnant when she contracted the Coronavirus and became very sick. At the time, she says COVID-19 vaccines were unavailable for people in her younger age group, so she did not have any protection against the killer virus. Doctors later told the mother that COVID had destroyed the placenta. She now urges other pregnant women to get vaccinated against the virus, to protect themselves and their babies.

