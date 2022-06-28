Novant Health, other companies using on-demand drone delivery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Today we are learning more about diabetic nerve pain and what you can do about it. Dr. Kelley Helmendach, DC is the founder of Charlotte Spine & Pain Relief Center. Many people suffer from diabetic neuropathy (nerve damage) and at times are misdiagnosed and believe that there is nothing they can do about it. Diabetic neuropathy most often damages nerves in the legs and feet. It can also cause problems with the digestive system, urinary tract, blood vessels and heart. Some people have mild symptoms and may have a loss of balance. Diabetic nerve pain is essentially diabetic neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is a serious complication that affects about 50% of people with diabetes. Nerve cells are damaged or destroyed due to poor management of the condition, such as consistent high blood sugar.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO