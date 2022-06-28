ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Novant Health, other companies using on-demand drone delivery

thecharlotteweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANNAPOLIS – Novant Health, Magellan Rx Management and Cardinal Health have started long-range drone deliveries in North Carolina using an on-demand delivery system through Zipline. Each organization is working independently with Zipline to deliver a variety of products from a distribution center in Kannapolis. “We imagine a future...

www.thecharlotteweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte Radiology experiences data breach involving patient information

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Radiology said it experienced a data breach involving patient information back in December. Channel 9 received a letter from the health care provider Thursday that said they identified the security incident on Dec. 24 and notified law enforcement. During the investigation, they also learned that between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24, an unauthorized party gained access to their network and took copies of some of the documents on the system.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Triad lawyer reacts to legalization of hemp, CBD in North Carolina

(WGHP) — As a successful lawyer, Bob Crumley is used to analyzing situations. He thought he’d analyzed the hemp industry well, but his venture into it cost him and some fellow investors plenty. First, a bit of history. In 1937, cultivating hemp became illegal. There are a lot of people who can’t figure out why. The first […]
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC attorney general launches investigation into medical data tracking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – State lawmakers are looking into possible privacy concerns with medical information. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office, along with other state representatives, are conducting an investigation into a tracker using patients’ personal data. State Rep. Brian Farkas along with State Rep. Donnie Lambeth of Forsyth County wrote to the attorney general asking […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kannapolis, NC
WCNC

Omicron subvariants becoming dominant in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 trends in the state and Mecklenburg County are plateauing. The latest data shows case counts are slowly decreasing but Mecklenburg County is still in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community spread level. There could be some spread with people gathering for the July 4 holiday...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE.org

With methane a climate worry, landfill captures gas for energy

The 550-acre Speedway Landfill is a mountain of decomposing food, plastic and other trash in Concord. It's right off U.S. 29 next to Charlotte Motor Speedway and rises more than 100 feet above the surrounding area. And it grows daily with deliveries by trucks from Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and surrounding counties.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

American Airlines cutting another CLT flight this fall

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines is ending another nonstop route through Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall as it continues to grapple with an industry-wide pilot shortage. The Charlotte airport’s dominant carrier will discontinue service to Flint, Michigan, starting Sept. 7, a spokesman with American Airlines Group Inc. confirmed in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Delivery#Cardinal Health#Pharmaceuticals#Magellan Rx Management#Novant Health
WCNC

Diabetic Neuropathy can be treated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Today we are learning more about diabetic nerve pain and what you can do about it. Dr. Kelley Helmendach, DC is the founder of Charlotte Spine & Pain Relief Center. Many people suffer from diabetic neuropathy (nerve damage) and at times are misdiagnosed and believe that there is nothing they can do about it. Diabetic neuropathy most often damages nerves in the legs and feet. It can also cause problems with the digestive system, urinary tract, blood vessels and heart. Some people have mild symptoms and may have a loss of balance. Diabetic nerve pain is essentially diabetic neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is a serious complication that affects about 50% of people with diabetes. Nerve cells are damaged or destroyed due to poor management of the condition, such as consistent high blood sugar.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

American Airlines pulling back more flights out of CLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is set to pull another route out of the Charlotte Airport. American Airlines confirmed Monday that they will be ending their flight out of Charlotte and into Flint, Michigan effective Sept. 7 due to regional pilot staffing issues. Customers trying to fly into Flint...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

All-clear given after 'threat' at York Technical College

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York Technical College was evacuated after a "threat" Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Rock Hill police were called to the school around 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the school's Twitter account, Building A was evacuated and all classes were canceled through 5 p.m. Just before 3 p.m., the all-clear was given by police, allowing classes to resume Wednesday evening.
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

The Most Famous Restaurant In North Carolina

The most famous restaurant in North Carolina may be one you’ve never even heard of!. Our favorite people over at LoveFood found the most famous restaurants in each state. These are legendary restaurants that have added fifty things to my bucket list!. The most famous restaurant in North Carolina...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FAA
Axios Charlotte

Duke Energy is selling another Uptown property

Duke Energy is selling its 410 S. Mint St. property.  What’s happening: The electric and natural gas holding company announced it’s selling a third property, a parking deck, on Wednesday, June 29. It will remain a parking deck for the time being. Of note: It’s the second property Duke Energy is selling to Berlin-based Millennium Venture […] The post Duke Energy is selling another Uptown property appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Extended-stay hotel in Charlotte closes, displacing residents

Residents of the Southern Comfort Inn were working to move out Thursday afternoon after the extended-stay motel notified the city last month that it was closing its doors. The hotel housed around 150 to 200 people, according to city officials, which helped keep many people out of homelessness. When the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Large retirement community planned in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Local real estate investment company RK Investors is eyeing a 53-acre site in south Charlotte for a massive retirement community. RK Investors filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on June 27 to rezone three parcels of wooded land between Elm Lane and Rea Road from single-family residential to urban residential (conditional). That would pave the way for a 1,100-unit retirement community, according to site plans. The land is owned by The Gillespie Family Limited Partnership and Elm Lane Holdings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the invasive spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state's wine and grape industries. Groups of them have been spotted in Forsyth County, according to the NC Dept of AG. These critters aren't dangerous to humans or...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gastonia's new Chick-Fil-a restaurant will open on June 30

GASTONIA, N.C. — A new Chick-Fil-A restaurant will open on June, 30 in Gastonia, North Carolina. The new restaurant will be located at 424 Cox Road, down the street from the recently closed Chick-fil-A Franklin Square location, Chick-fil-A Cox Rd will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
GASTONIA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy