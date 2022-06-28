ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jurassic World Dominion | At the Movies

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurassic World Dominion is the summer popcorn movie with thrills, action, drama and of course, dinosaurs....

epicstream.com

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Says George Lucas Made Him Invent Wattanese Overnight

There is little doubt that the Star Wars Universe has its share of aliens who speak in their own unique language. However, there's one specific language that was created not by writers but by Hayden Christensen! The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has just revealed that he had to improvise Wattanese in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones!
MOVIES
TODAY.com

55 of the scariest horror movies of all time

Maybe your Halloween plans include hosting a massive costume bash with plenty of witches brew for your guests. Or maybe you plan on chilling at home and enjoying a family-friendly Halloween movie with the kids. But if you're a thrill seeker, then there's no better time than now to watch...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Laura Dern brought Clint Eastwood to meet the T-Rex from Jurassic Park

It turns out that even a seasoned tough guy like Clint Eastwood gets skittish around dinosaurs. In an interview with Uproxx, star of the adventure movie Jurassic Park, Laura Dern shared how she once took the legendary western actor around the set of the prehistoric classic. In the behind-the-scenes tour, Dern introduced Eastwood to the famous animatronic T-Rex – and yes, Clint was reportedly just as terrified as all moviegoers initially were.
MOVIES
The Week

Why isn't Lightyear taking off at the box office?

Lightyear is struggling to soar to infinity and beyond. So why hasn't this origin story generated the buzz Disney hoped?. The Toy Story spinoff from Pixar was expected to be one of the biggest hits of the summer movie season. Instead, it's been a box office disappointment, grossing $50 million domestically in its opening weekend — below projections of $70 million or more and far below the $120 million opening of Toy Story 4. It also had a big 65 percent drop in its second weekend, grossing $17.7 million. Experts say a variety of factors likely contributed to the disappointing showing.
MOVIES
Complex

The Best Movies of 2022 (So Far)

The first six months of 2022 felt like a reawakening for Hollywood. Despite many people believing that the movie-going experience is dead after the COVID slump, the box office seems to be coming back to life. Films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have collectively brought in billions of dollars since their release.
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Reveals Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's Kids Joining the MCU

Thor: Love and Thunder is getting ready to make its way into theaters next week, so as per usual, a lot of new information on the film is starting to get released. From Kevin Feige revealing that they made Jane Foster a little taller in the film to a deleted Gorr the God Butcher dance scene, this is the Marvel Studios film to watch. The studio is known for sneaking cameos into their films, and Love and Thunder is no different. During a recent interview with Kevin McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth revealed that along with his and director Taika Waititi's children that the film will also feature Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's kids.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards Because of Fan Demand

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made its way on to the Disney+ streaming service, and it came with a bunch of surprises. During the film, we get introduced to classic Marvel comics group, The Illuminati, who in the movie featured Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasiniski). The latter of the group has been fan-cast in the role numerous times over the years, so when he arrived on screen it was sure to be viewed as some kind of fan service. As it turns out, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was the person that cast Krasnski as Mr. Fantastic and it was because it would make fans dreams come true. Director Sam Raimi revealed as much while doing the audio commentary for the film that can be found via the extra features for the film on Disney+.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Yes, they’re bad, but the Jurassic World movies are fun too

Jurassic World Dominion remained atop the box office during its second weekend, mainly because Lightyear severely underperformed. Despite Dominion‘s negative critical reception, it’s undeniable that the film is a hit with audiences; it has an A- on CinemaScore and a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Sure, those two aren’t exactly badges of honor when talking about quality, but they sure as hell are indicators of a film’s potential success at the box office and longevity in streaming services.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Christian Bale Would Only Return as Batman on One Condition

Christian Bale is set to return to the superhero genre in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, where he plays the villainous Gorr The God Butcher. But before Bale stepped onto the role of the menacing Gorr, he first played DC's caped crusader in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy. Several actors have recreated the classic Bat vigilante throughout the years after Bale officially retired in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, yet, his performance as Bruce Wayne still remains the gold standard of iconic Batman performances. Now, what are the odds of seeing Christian Bale as Batman again?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avengers: Quantum Encounter Features a Surprise Appearance of Newly-Introduced MCU Character

Besides the films and TV shows, the MCU is now also venturing into the Disney cruise line with its new interactive dining experience titled Avengers: Quantum Encounter where guests can dine with their favorite heroes such as Ant-Man, the Wasp, Captain Marvel, and Captain America. However, as it turns out, there is one more MCU hero that is also going to be part of the adventure.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Final Season Trailer Released

Following the highly anticipated release of the long-awaited sequel Jurassic World Dominion, the dino-sized adventures of the Jurassic World franchise aren't over quite yet, as the fifth and final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is debuting on Netflix next month. While there's plenty of excitement around the upcoming release of the new season, its debut comes with some bittersweet feelings, knowing that audiences will be saying goodbye to the beloved characters. To prepare for Season 5, Netflix has released an official trailer for the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which you can check out below before the episodes debut on July 21st.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter appears to confirm Fawkes is in Fantastic Beasts

Despite being a Harry Potter spin-off centred around magical creatures, no one expected to see the return of phoenixes in the Fantastic Beasts prequel movies. But, taking us all by surprise, we have seen the character Credence (Ezra Miller) being followed by a fiery bird on multiple occasions, and many fans are wondering if the feathered creature in the fantasy movies is actually Albus Dumbledore’s pet phoenix, Fawkes.
MOVIES

