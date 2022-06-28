ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, PA

Ashland Police Looking to Identify Woman Involved with Incident

skooknews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ashland Police Department is looking for the public's assistance to identify a woman. According to...

www.skooknews.com

Comments / 1

NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Police asking for public’s help to identify man

Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport Bureau of Police is hoping to identify the man pictured above with help from the public. According to the release from Williamsport Police, the man is wanted in connections to an active investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Officer Andrew Stevens at 570-327-7560 ext. 7612 or through email at astevens@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man accused of armed robbery of juvenile

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Bloomsburg was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges for allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint. Bloomsburg Police say 19-year-old Jamal Anthony Butler, along with three other individuals, followed a juvenile victim after he exited his home on Millville Road at 2:30 am. As the victim began walking towards […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Michigan Man Steals Vehicle Parked at Schuylkill County Gas Station

A Michigan man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after stealing a car and leading police in a short pursuit on Interstate 81 this past weekend. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Sunday, June 26th, 2022, just after 7:00am, Troopers received a report of a stolen Ford F-150 from the AMBest Truck Stop on Molleystown Road in Tremont Township, just off the Ravine Exit of Interstate 81.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of stealing vehicle for ‘religious reasons’

TREMONT TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle and lead police on a chase through Interstate 81 northbound on Sunday. PSP Schuylkill Haven responded to a call of a vehicle theft from the Exxon Gas Station on Molleystown Road in Tremont Township. The vehicle was described […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police recover car used in Luzerne County home invasion

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say the vehicle used in the Hanover Township home invasion that took place on Wednesday has been located. Hanover Township Police Chief Dave Lewis confirms with Eyewitness News that the car used during the home invasion has been recovered by police. Police believe the three individuals pictured below were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Barn Burglarized near Tower City

Police are investigating a burglary in Porter Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, Troopers are investigating a burglary that occurred on Dietrich Avenue in Porter Township. Police say between Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 at 8:00am and Sunday, June 26th, 2022 at 1:00pm, someone entered an unlocked...
TOWER CITY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man sent to jail on burglary charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Luzerne County is currently being held in jail after police say he burglarized a Uni-Mart. Hazleton Police were called to the Uni-Mart on South Church Street in Hazleton on Tuesday just after 2:30 a.m. for a burglar alarm. Police say there were signs of burglary at the […]
MyChesCo

Do You Recognize These Tattoos? Help Police ID Theft Suspect in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Suspects steal $3,000 worth of vapes from Schuylkill County cigar shop

HOMETOWN, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — For the second time in two months, a cigar shop in Hometown was burglarized. State Police in Frackville say that around 3:10 AM on Tuesday, someone used a rock to shatter the glass door of the Cigar Box on Claremont Avenue in Rush Township.
wkok.com

19-Year-Old Stabbed in Shamokin, Police Seek Info

SHAMOKIN – A 19-year-old Shamokin man was injured and flown to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Shamokin. Police tell us the victim was flown to Geisinger and they are still looking for perpetrator. Ray Siko, the police chief, says officers were called to an area on Sunbury...
SHAMOKIN, PA
skooknews.com

Columbia County Man Wanted for Armed Robbery in Bloomsburg

A Columbia County man is wanted for an armed robbery in Bloomsburg. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, Maurice Neil Smith, 21,of Nescopeck is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on June 11th, 2022. Officers are attempting to locate Smith who has been charged with Robbery (serious injury), Burglary,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three suspects wanted in home invasion investigation

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three people they believe are involved in a home invasion that took place in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, the incident occurred Wednesday around 5:00 a.m. at a residence along Nanticoke Street in Hanover Township. Police believe the three individuals pictured below […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man discovered vomiting with pants around his ankles, leaning on fence

Williamsport, Pa. — Police said the man was throwing up while leaning on a fence with his pants around his ankles when they asked him what he was doing on the afternoon of April 4. Joshua Serrano, 33, of Williamsport allegedly looked up and said, “yes,” before he returned to throwing up. Serrano, who was charged in April for forgery and then again at the beginning of June for narcotics offenses, was instructed multiple times to pull his pants up. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. kids on ATV hurt when they crash into car

Two teens were injured Tuesday when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed with a car in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at Main Street and Mountain Road in Washington Township, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M said. A 13-year-old was driving the ATV with a 14-year-old passenger on the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fatal accident in Geisinger parking garage

MAHONING TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — The Montour County Coroner's Office is investigating the accidental death of a woman involved in a crash on Monday. Officials say that around 1 PM on Monday, June 27th, Edith Barnhart was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the parking garage of Geisinger Clinic on Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One in hospital, suspect unknown, after stabbing

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 19-year-old male is in the hospital after a stabbing in Shamokin Tuesday afternoon.   Shamokin police officers were called to the area of State Route 61 and Washington Street for reports of a fight involving a weapon and a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival to the location, police were […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
wkok.com

Beaver Springs Man Killed After Farm Accident

BEAVER SPRINGS – An unidentified Beaver Springs man is dead after a farm tractor accident Wednesday morning. Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant says the victim’s name is not being released yet by Selinsgrove state police, pending family notification. Pheasant says the accident occurred around 9 a.m. along Middle...
BEAVER SPRINGS, PA
WBRE

Neighbors shaken up after Hanover Township home invasion

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home invasion leaves people living in a quiet Luzerne County neighborhood shaken up. The home invasion in Hanover Township comes as a shock to many people who live there. Wednesday night eyewitness news spoke with residents who tell me they’re very concerned about safety in their community. “It’s […]

