More Explores: The Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

The Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

By Rachel Anderson
 2 days ago
Southwest Florida is known for shelling, but have you ever wondered about the creature that lived in the shell before you found it?

The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum on Sanibel Island has half a million different shells on display.

It’s the only museum in the country that focuses primarily on shells and mollusks!

There’s a lot to learn at the museum from the interactive exhibits, aquariums, daily Keeper Chats and more!

Sundays are a special day at the museum. Lee County residents get 50% off admission!

To plan your visit, head to https://www.shellmuseum.org

