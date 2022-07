Wappinger, New York – On June 25, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on River Road North in the town of Wappinger. Troopers were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 to River Road North at approximately 7:25 p.m., for a rollover crash with an ejection. Upon locating the operator, Troopers employed life-saving-techniques until Empress Ambulance Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. The driver was later identified as Ravyn N. Vargas, age 40, of Wappinger. Vargas unfortunately was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO