Ed Bradford, 84, of Festus died June 24, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mr. Bradford had owned and operated Bradford Excavating and Paving. He was a Vietnam War veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Amvets Post 48. He was activated from the Missouri National Guard into the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Born April 3, 1938, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Theodore and Blanch Bradford and the stepson of the late Bernice Bradford. He was preceded in death by his wife: Thelma J. (nee Maloney) Bradford.

FESTUS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO