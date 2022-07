On Friday, the Supreme Court held that the Constitution no longer protects the right to an abortion , eviscerating nearly 50 years of precedent and opening the door for states to ban abortion at any point in pregnancy. This decision will have devastating effects for people needing abortion care, who will now be faced with a terrible choice: travel to a state that permits abortion ( which many people cannot afford ), self-manage the abortion at home ( which may come with legal risks ), or carry a pregnancy against their will ( which has long-term financial and physical health risks ).

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO