Video Games

New Marvel Game Reportedly in the Works at EA

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report has claimed that a video game associated with Marvel is currently in the works at publisher Electronic Arts. In recent years, Marvel Games has been pushing hard to create a number of different titles associated with its many iconic characters. Games like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Avengers, and Marvel's...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Huge GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Release, Characters, Setting, Plot, and More

A new GTA 6 rumor is making the rounds for potentially leaking the first story and gameplay details of the new Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games. Expected to be officially titled Grand Theft Auto VI, the next GTA game -- according to this new rumor -- will have two protagonists, a brother and sister (twins) who get separated following the murder of their parents by the cartel in 2003. Like GTA 5, GTA 6 will apparently have a prologue, and the events of these deaths will be at the center of this prologue, which "could be set in Brazil."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Sony has now officially revealed the new lineup of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022. Within the past few days, a new leak came about which gave us an idea of the titles that would be landing on PS Plus in the coming month. Now, thanks to Sony's official announcement, we know that this leak was very much accurate.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Marvel already confirmed Doctor Doom in the MCU, but we almost missed it

We’re nowhere near a Fantastic Four cast and release date announcement, especially considering that Marvel’s search for a new director might take some time. But we’re already getting the first MCU Fantastic Four teasers. We saw Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a detail that no longer constitutes a spoiler. And we might soon see the main Fantastic Four antagonist. But before we see Doctor Doom in the flesh in the MCU, you should know that Marvel actually already confirmed the villain in one of the existing MCU Phase 4 films.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Person
Amy Hennig
ComicBook

Captain America Meets Deadpool In New Marvel Preview

Alongside his assumption of the Stars and Stripes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam Wilson is wielding the shield as Captain Americain Marvel Comics. First taking on the mantle in 2014's Captain America #25, the former Falcon has been a pivotal part of event runs like Secret Empire and taken younger heroes like Joaquin Torres under his wing. Beyond Torres, Marvel's new Captain America has had no shortage of friends. Wilson has been a member of miscellaneous iterations of the Avengers, fighting alongside the likes of Thor and Nova. Now, the star-spangled man is adding another unlikely ally to his circle. Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2 will feature Sam Wilson seeking out Deadpool for information regarding the Super-Soldier Serum. Unfortunately for Wilson, the merc with a mouth is imprisoned in the Kingdom of Latveria, the Eastern European nation led by Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel finally addresses ‘disgusting’ Avengers: Endgame fan theory about Thanos and Ant-Man

Marvel has officially addressed a fan theory about Avengers: Endgamethat has circulated on the internet for years.The theory, which some fans have described as “gross” and “disgusting”, concerns the villain Thanos, played in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) by Josh Brolin.Over the course of two films, the Avengers struggle to defeat Thanos, as he acquires absolute power by collecting the infinity stones.Eventually, he is defeated when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) weaponises the infinity stones against him.However, some fans have speculated that he could in fact have been defeated much sooner, by the size-changing hero Ant-Man (Paul...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Casts New Harley Quinn in Surprising Actress

We all know for a fact that the DC Extended Universe is still struggling in terms of cohesiveness and consistency but in the "elseworld" side of things aka the stories that take place outside of the main DCEU continuity, Warner Bros. has undeniably struck gold with the respective successes of Joker and The Batman.
MOVIES
#Marvel Games#Marvel Comics#Ea#2k Games#New Media#Video Game#Electronic Arts#Square Enix
epicstream.com

Lucifer Star Claims Ezra Miller Forced WB to Scrap Eight-Part DC Series

The name Ezra Miller used to be associated with a promising DC Extended Universe career but these days, it has become synonymous with controversy and the 29-year-old actor has been making headlines for his alleged personal troubles. Turns out, not only is Ezra becoming a huge problem for authorities that...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

HBO Max just showed the future Netflix can look forward to

Netflix plans on introducing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier in the near future – and if the success of HBO’s equivalent tier is anything to go by, the streamer is onto a winner. In a recent survey conducted by Insider (opens in new tab), 28% of HBO Max-subscribing...
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Doctor Doom MCU project leaked by highly unexpected source

Marvel's plans to finally introduce Doctor Doom to its cinematic universe appear to have been leaked – by none other than US radio host Howard Stern. Speaking during a post-show meeting for his SiriusXM radio show (as caught by Twitter user WashedUpTweeter (opens in new tab)), Stern all-but-confirmed his involvement in an upcoming Doctor Doom project. It's unclear, though, if Stern was specifically referencing a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project at the time.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Canceled Donald Duck Video Game Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from a canceled video game associated with Donald Duck has appeared online. A little over a decade ago, Disney Interactive Studios released the game Epic Mickey on Nintendo Wii. The title was later followed by a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, and was also planned to have a spin-off centered around Donald. And while this game ended up getting scrapped, we've now been given an idea of what it would have looked like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Need for Speed Game Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The release date for the next entry in EA's long-running Need for Speed racing series seems to have been revealed. At this point in time, Electronic Arts hasn't even confirmed that it will be launching a new Need for Speed game this year, but we have heard plenty of credible reports in recent months suggesting that the next entry in the series will arrive in the fall. And while we've previously not had an actual date to go off of with this game's potential release, that has now changed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Huge Nintendo Switch Sale Gives Rare Discount to Exclusive Games

Nintendo's digital storefront that is tied to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of holding one of the biggest sales that we've seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo is notorious for rarely, if ever, discounting its own first-party games and other exclusives that end up coming to Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese gaming publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now happens to be one of those instances, which means it's a good time to capitalize on this sale if you have the money to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Home Viewers Are Willing to Pay Premium Prices for ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Not So Much for Other PVOD Titles

Click here to read the full article. Last week, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Disney/$19.99) was the big new release for home platforms. While we have no reports yet for its impact on Disney+ streaming subscribers, on the PVOD charts, the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry currently sits at #1 on both Vudu and Google Play and #2 at iTunes (where it had been in first its initial four days). Otherwise, this week’s charts suggest a continuing a trend detected last week: outside of the week’s hottest new title, consumers are actively looking for films available to view for $5.99...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES

