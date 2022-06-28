New Marvel Game Reportedly in the Works at EA

Alongside his assumption of the Stars and Stripes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam Wilson is wielding the shield as Captain Americain Marvel Comics. First taking on the mantle in 2014's Captain America #25, the former Falcon has been a pivotal part of event runs like Secret Empire and taken younger heroes like Joaquin Torres under his wing. Beyond Torres, Marvel's new Captain America has had no shortage of friends. Wilson has been a member of miscellaneous iterations of the Avengers, fighting alongside the likes of Thor and Nova. Now, the star-spangled man is adding another unlikely ally to his circle. Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2 will feature Sam Wilson seeking out Deadpool for information regarding the Super-Soldier Serum. Unfortunately for Wilson, the merc with a mouth is imprisoned in the Kingdom of Latveria, the Eastern European nation led by Doctor Doom.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO