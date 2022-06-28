ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Uzumaki Creator Junji Ito Comments on Anime's Delay

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunji Ito's Uzumaki is one of the most memorable stories to emerge from the mind of the master of horror, so it's no surprise to see that Cartoon Network's Toonami is adapting the story of a town that is obsessed with spirals. Unfortunately, it seems that fans that have been waiting...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

One Green Planet

Sony to Tone Down Spider-Man Villain ‘Kraven the Hunter’ to ‘Kraven The Animal Lover’ in Upcoming Spin-Off

In an extremely controversial decision, Sony has decided to make Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter into Kraven the Animal Lover. Following the change of Venom and Morbius, Sony has launched a spinoff movie for another classic Spider-Man villain. Kraven the Hunter is a fictional character in American comic books that are published by Marvel Comics.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Dives Into Dark Deku

My Hero Academia might be set to adapt the story of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc this fall, but the manga is telling the story of the Final Arc of the Shonen franchise and has put Midoriya through the wringer as the series saw the inheritor of One For All take a much darker approach to this crime-fighting. With Deku being one of the strongest heroes in the world, one cosplayer decided to bring Midoriya's darkest look to life which ushered in an age of Hero Society barely able to hold itself together in the face of villains.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Official Name for Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to have Gohan in the driver's seat, teaming up with Piccolo once again to fight against the forces of a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army. With Akira Toriyama confirming that the son of Goku will be receiving a new transformation in fighting against Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and a major mystery villain that has ties to both the Red Ribbon and the Z-Fighters, the creator of the Shonen franchise has let it slip what the new form will be called moving forward in the future of Dragon Ball Super.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter was almost sued by Russia over Dobby

The eight mainline Harry Potter movies largely managed to go off without a hitch, but there was trouble brewing in their early days. Lawyers in Russia tried to sue the fantasy movies over the depiction of one Dobby the Elf. The Guardian reported in 2003 that legal experts in Russia...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Robin Williams Put His Foot Down To Protect ‘Jumanji’ Child Actors

Still regarded as a comedy legend, Robin Williams found humor in countless situations for his audience. Sadly, inside, he was not quite privy to that same fountain of happiness and privately struggled with depression. However much he quietly struggled, though, he would not let his younger colleagues get tasked with more than they were supposed to handle. This was especially evident when filming Jumanji.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Fans Are in Love With Heroes' "Gohan Black"

While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is slated to focus on Gohan as he teams up with Piccolo against the new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army, the spin-off series has thrown Shonen fans a major curveball with the revelation of one of the members of the "Warriors in Black" WIth Future Gohan revealing himself, this alternate take on the son of Goku dives into his tragic backstory, in which he survived while Future Trunks did not. Needless to say, with this new imagining comes a new outfit, and fans are flipping out for a character many have dubbed "Gohan Black".
COMICS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Image Shows Someone's Death

Living at the Commonwealth can bite. Inside the walls of the Ohio community governed by the elitist Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her power-hungry Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), 50,000 survivors live under the Commonwealth creed: "For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." The living can go years without ever seeing the flesh-eating undead roaming outside their guarded walls, dutifully defended by General Mercer's (Michael James Shaw) armored soldiers and the full might of the Commonwealth Army.
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
RETAIL
ComicBook

The Marvels Star Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Expecting First Child Together

Just weeks after Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton confirmed their engagement, the duo is now said to be expecting. Ashton, who'll make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, unveiled her baby bump Wednesday evening at the premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List. Ashton and Hiddleston starred together in Betrayal, a three-person play on Broadway, in 2019. The third member of that cast, coincidentally enough, was Daredevil star Charlie Cox.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Renews Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her first new project will be The Girls on the Bus, a drama that was originally set up at The CW, before moving to Netflix, and finally landing a straight-to-series order at HBO Max. Supergirl producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be written and executive produced by The Vampire Diaries veteran Julie Plec. Ironically, the series will see Benoist -- who played reporter (and superhero) Kara Danvers for five years on Supergirl -- depicting a journalist again.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Flash: Showrunner Eric Wallace Explains Why the Series Wrapped Up Diggle's Green Lantern Arc

With The Flash racing to its Season 8 finale this week, recent episodes of the long running The CW series have been packed with some surprising developments and turns. Last week, it was the return of Tom Cavanagh's Thawne quite literally emerging from Matt Letscher's version of the character but before that, in "The Man in the Yellow Tie", fans got an unexpected resolution to a story started in Arrow's series finale. John Diggle (David Ramsey) finally and definitively dealt with that mysterious glowing green object that fans had long hoped would see the character become a Green Lantern. Now, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explains why the series chose to wrap that story up and it turns out that it has to do with timing.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which has no release date yet, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Creator Confirms New Red Ribbon Army Villain's Surprising Ties

Dragon Ball Super's new movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has several highly-anticipated antagonists fans can't wait to see on the big screen. Super Hero first marketed itself using new characters Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, twin androids marketed as public heores by the Red Ribbon Army. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn't even make it into theaters before fans also figured out that the film is bringing a new version of Cell to the Dragon Ball Super Franchise. However, there has to be a mastermind behind all these new RRR android threats – and Akira Toriyama has now confirmed that mastermind has ties to an infamous Dragon Ball Z villain!
COMICS

