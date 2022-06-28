ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Las Vegas valley fireworks stands open Tuesday

By Mary Jane Belleza
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fourth of July is just around the corner and fireworks stands around the valley are opening Tuesday. Sales from the stands raise money for non-profits and other groups.

The stand in the parking lot at Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road is raising money for the Freedom House and Sober Livin g which is a non-profit that provides housing, mental help, substance abuse, and treatment services to people experiencing homelessness.

Freedom House hopes to raise between $7,000 and $9,000 which will provide two-and-a-half years of support services for up to 14 people.

Freedom House CEO Jeff Iverson said all the money will go towards its scholarship fund.

“We established our scholarship fund because, over the years, there have been so many people that really need a bed in one of our programs that don’t have a pay source or any ability to pay for themselves so we raise private money every year to be able to scholar people to a program and give them the services they need,” he said.

As a side note, the city does have a “safe and sane” fireworks campaign. The only fireworks that are legal in Clark County and its local cities are the ones identified as “safe and sane.” Fireworks are allowed from June 28 through July 4 and non-profit groups are allowed to sell them for fundraising at locally licensed and inspected stands.

