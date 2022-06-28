ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Around 80 evacuated from Emerald Grande in Destin after dumpster fire spreads to building

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago

DESTIN — Around 80 people were evacuated from the Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village early Tuesday morning after a dumpster fire spread to the outside of the building.

The Destin Fire Control District and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the condominiums in Destin at 2 a.m., according to an OCSO Facebook post.

Upon arrival, they found a large dumpster on fire with about 15 to 20 foot flames that were starting to reach the lower level of the building.

Around 80 people were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported, according to the Destin Fire Control District.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within about an hour. There was no damage to the interior of the building. The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Around 80 evacuated from Emerald Grande in Destin after dumpster fire spreads to building

IN THIS ARTICLE
