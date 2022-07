Veteran actress Mary Mara has died after an apparent drowning. She was best known for her roles on Ray Donovan and ER. New York State Police responded on June 26 at 8:10 a.m. in the town of Cape Vincent, where they found Mary’s body in the St. Lawrence River, the New York State Police confirmed to Closer in a statement they shared. Mary was a resident Syracuse, New York, and had been staying at her sister’s summer home. She was 61 years old.

