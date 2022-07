LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been a busy four-and-a-half months since Lisa Lazarus was called to her post. “When I took the job on February 15, 2022, I knew there was a lot of work ahead,” she said last week in a one-on-one interview with WKYT’s Garrett Wymer. “But also a lot of incredible people who wanted to be involved in making this happen and making this come to life.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO