Palisades sale complete as decommissioning starts

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The now-inactive Palisades Nuclear Power Plant near South Haven has been sold to a new company as it starts the decommissioning process.

On Tuesday, Entergy completed the sale of its subsidiary that owns the plant to Holtec International, according to a joint news release.

The last reactor at the Covert Township plant went offline on May 20 .

Holtec previously said there are several possibilities for what could come of the Palisades. First, it will spend the next three years removing fuel, take a 10-year pause and then remove buildings from the plant grounds during the remaining six years.

In total, the plan will take 19 years, meaning remediation efforts will continue until 2041. The release said this is more than 40 years sooner than if Entergy still owned the facility.

“We are pleased to be acquiring these facilities to add to our growing decommissioning fleet. We are also pleased that the talented, knowledgeable, and hard-working team at Palisades is joining the Holtec team,” Kelly Trice, president of Holtec Decommissioning International, said in a news release.

