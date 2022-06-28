Police searching for car that shot at another driver in Del Valle in May

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a white Chrysler 300 after they say the people inside shot at another driver and her husband in May.

The shooting took place just after 6 p.m. on May 17 in the 5800 block of Alomar Cove. That’s in Del Valle near Ross Road and Pearce Lane.

A woman said a white, newer model Chrysler 300 began to follow her car as she was driving home. The people in the Chrysler began firing shots, so the woman sped home.

When the woman pulled up to her house, her husband was standing outside. The Chrysler occupants again fired two more shots, which hit the home right above the husband, according to police.

The Chrysler took off southbound on Alomar Cove, then turned westbound onto Pearce Lane. Its license plate number isn’t known.

Image of white Chrysler 300 that opened fire on another driver off Alomar Cove in May. (APD Photos)

Anyone with details about the Chrysler or its occupants can call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 in rewards for information that leads to an arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.