Laurel County Deputy Arrests Man Wanted For Impersonating A Police Officer

A human skull discovered two years ago has been confirmed to be that of Jerry D. Rainwater, who was last seen on July 2nd, 2019 in Monticello. The skull was found in the Edwards Mountain area of Wayne County in early August of 2020, it was sent out of state for further testing and DNA results returned just last month confirm a match with Rainwater. The area was searched on more than one occasion with the skull being the only remains located. At the time of his disappearance, it was believed Rainwater was driving a silver minivan toward the VA Medical Hospital in Lexington or the Georgia-Florida state line to buy a vehicle. The case has been turned over to the Kentucky State Police for further investigation.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO