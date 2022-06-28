Laurel County Deputy Arrests Man Wanted For Impersonating A Police Officer

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Bailiff Roy Ball arrested 57-year-old Leonard Jones of East Bernstadt after he was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of two counts of receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. Jones was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Brent France and Deputy Allen Turner developed information on the whereabouts of a possible reported stolen vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene off Long Branch Road deputies located the reported stolen vehicle and 41-year-old Christopher William Creech in possession of the keys to the stolen vehicle. Creech was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Officials in Laurel County are currently searching for a man who is said to have disabilities. A Golden Alert was issued for 30-year-old Ryan L. King, whom authorities say was seen at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday evening. King is a white man who stands 5’5” tall, weighs around 200...
A joint effort between local, state and federal law enforcement partners ended in what officers call “one of the largest drug seizures” in Somerset Police Department’s history. Officers announced the bust Wednesday morning following a five-month investigation. Two men, Wesley Aaron Calhoun and Dennie A. Smith, both of Somerset, were recently indicted in the case. As part of the investigation, officers from SPD, Kentucky State Police, the FBI and the DEA were able to collect 30 pounds of crystal meth, six handguns, two AR rifles and more than $30,000 in cash. Back in February 2022, officers recovered the first 10 grams of meth while serving a warrant at Smith’s home. Additional warrants for other locations led to Calhoun’s involvement in the case. The pair were finally arrested earlier this month. Calhoun and Smith were each charged with conspiracy to distribute 550 grams of meth and possession with intent to distribute and firearms charges.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A routine Nicholasville police traffic stop turned into a drug bust. Early Wednesday, the Nicholasville Police Department pulled over a vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. According to the police, the subsequent investigation uncovered the following:. 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Eight grams of...
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Bobby Jones pulled over a car on KY 770 near Corbin. During the stop deputies noticed an open alcoholic beverage container in the console of the vehicle and a strong odor of alcohol from the driver, 19-year-old Houston Stidham of London and a passenger, 23-year-old Tanner Cannon of Corbin. Also in the vehicle was an underage girl. Both men were determined to be under the influence and arrested. Stidham was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, open alcoholic beverage container and unlawful transaction with a minor. Cannon was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and unlawful transaction with a minor. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The underage girl was released to other responsible adults.
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is in critical condition after being injured at an industrial worksite in Bell County. Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS posted about the incident on its Facebook page. Officials say at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Middlesboro Country Club where an employee fell...
A woman out of Bell County is now dead following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening. According to Officials with the Kentucky State Police, one car was traveling along KY 2012 and crashed near the intersection with Balkan Road. 42-year-old Elizabeth Noe, of Balkan, died as a result of the...
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding two stolen vehicles. The first is a green Honda 420 Rancher ATV, stolen in the Gray area off Route 6 on Wednesday, June 22. The second is a 2016 Harley Davidson, stolen from Standard Avenue on Thursday, June 23. Anyone with information on either of these vehicles can call Knox County Dispatch at (606) 546-3510. Officials say all calls will be kept confidential.
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection in Wayne County shortly before 2 p.m. on June 28. According to a Kentucky State Police report, the initial investigation indicates that a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Michael McClellan, 28, was traveling south on KY 90 at high speeds when he struck a 2006 Chevrolet Pickup operated by Delmar Brumely, 81, and the passenger Wendell Kelsay, 71.
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Questions are being raised after an important part of a roadside makeshift veteran’s memorial in southern Kentucky was taken. Sgt. Glenn Stanfill was killed in 2004 when he was in a crash. The memorial was put up alongside the Hal Rogers Parkway in Manchester in his honor and memory, and now just recently they have had to replace the flag, not once, but twice.
A human skull discovered two years ago has been confirmed to be that of Jerry D. Rainwater, who was last seen on July 2nd, 2019 in Monticello. The skull was found in the Edwards Mountain area of Wayne County in early August of 2020, it was sent out of state for further testing and DNA results returned just last month confirm a match with Rainwater. The area was searched on more than one occasion with the skull being the only remains located. At the time of his disappearance, it was believed Rainwater was driving a silver minivan toward the VA Medical Hospital in Lexington or the Georgia-Florida state line to buy a vehicle. The case has been turned over to the Kentucky State Police for further investigation.
DANVILLE Ky. (FOX 56) — Strange postcards are being found in the mailboxes of Boyle County homeowners, urging them to call a certain number to discuss mortgage payments. A magistrate is saying, avoid calling at all costs. Boyle County magistrate Tom Ellis received a postcard reverencing a 2002 mortgage...
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Adair County late Thursday night. Brandon Crawhorn, age 37, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no license, disregarding a stop sign, and other traffic violations. Crawhorn was arrested by Deputy Chandler Staten with the Adair County Sheriff’s...
MIDDLESBORO, KY (June 27, 2022) - On Monday morning, June 27, 2022, Bell County K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern was contacted by Det/Lt. Barry Cowan of the Middlesboro Police Department in reference to a criminal littering complaint on 35th street. Upon arrival Sgt. Southern observed multiple piles of trash and other...
